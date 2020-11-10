LinQuest Selected As Prime Contractor on Multi-Billion Dollar GSA OASIS Vehicle

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LinQuest Corporation (LinQuest), a leader in space systems technology solutions for U.S. defense and intelligence communities, has been selected as a prime contractor on General Services Administration's One Acquisition Solution for Integrated Services (OASIS) Unrestricted on Pools 1, 3, and 4.

OASIS is a best-in-class, multi-billion dollar contracting vehicle for the federal government's procurement of complex professional services such as engineering, science, research and development, integration, operations, logistics, and program management.

"Winning all three OASIS Unrestricted Pools is a testament to LinQuest's exceptional performance on critical space systems programs. Furthermore, it highlights our strong position for continued technology development and customer support," said Dr. Ellen Wesel, Business Development Director at LinQuest and OASIS Program Manager.

LinQuest's capabilities strategically align with the core disciplines within Pools 1, 3, and 4, including advanced space engineering solutions and services, aerospace engineering, and scientific research and development. LinQuest delivers performance excellence and demonstrable thought leadership from initial concept to game-changing capability with systems engineering process discipline across the enterprise lifecycle, enhancing multi-domain operations for the future force.

"We look forward to continuing to serve our government customers through the OASIS Unrestricted contracting vehicle. We were successful as an OASIS Small Business contractor, delivering space systems and integration to national security clients. Now, as our team and business has grown, so has our capacity for providing advanced solutions to our customers," said LinQuest CEO and President, Tim Dills.

LinQuest is a space systems technology company that provides innovative services and solutions to U.S. defense, national security, and intelligence communities that focus on the convergence of C4ISR, information, and cyber systems. These services and solutions span the integration, engineering, testing, operations, and sustainment of critical space, air, and ground systems capabilities and programs. More information can be found on the company's website at www.linquest.com.