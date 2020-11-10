Literacy Design Collaborative Team Joins Carnegie Learning

PITTSBURGH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Carnegie Learning, a leader in artificial intelligence for education and formative assessment, announced today that the team from Literacy Design Collaborative (LDC) will be joining the company to further expand its English Language Arts curriculum solutions and professional learning offerings. In addition to its expertise, the LDC team brings with it a rigorous instructional architecture that will enrich future Carnegie Learning ELA solutions.

LDC began as a community of educators determined to eliminate achievement gaps by providing all students with rigorous and authentic literacy experiences in K-12 classrooms. Today, LDC's Real Works curriculum invites students to do the real-world reading, writing, speaking, and listening of literary critics, scientists, and historians. In addition, LDC's professional learning support for teachers and administrators is setting the new standard for blended education by focusing on academic rigor, targeted instruction, and guaranteed equity. In 2019, LDC was the winner of the Carnegie Foundation for the Advancement of Teaching's Spotlight on Quality in Continuous Improvement and today, students who complete LDC Real Works assignments gain more than 9 months of additional learning (when compared to match-pair peers) in one school year.1

LDC and Carnegie Learning share the belief that with the right support, all students can achieve deeper learning and better outcomes. Both organizations are focused on providing rigorous, high quality instructional materials that are proven effective by research to help teachers create the best possible learning experiences for their students.

Barry Malkin, CEO of Carnegie Learning, says, “We are thrilled to welcome the Literacy Design Collaborative team as part of the Carnegie Learning family. LDC’s focus on delivering high quality curriculum and professional learning to help build more equitable classrooms aligns perfectly with our mission. We’re excited about the new content, insight, and support the LDC team will bring to our English Language Arts teachers and students.”

Chad Vignola, Executive Director of Literacy Design Collaborative, says, “LDC is delighted to bring our pedagogical leadership in rigorous standards architecture and practical classroom implementation to Carnegie Learning. LDC's teacher-friendly instructional design approach will deftly combine with Carnegie Learning's extensive ELA content and nuanced student assessment expertise to quickly bring to market best-in-kind ELA content that supports all students.”

Carnegie Learning is a leader in artificial intelligence in education and formative assessment. Born from more than 20 years of learning science research at Carnegie Mellon University, Carnegie Learning delivers powerful math, ELA and world language blended learning solutions, the award-winning MATHia® platform for grades 6-12, project-based digital solutions for computer science, and best-in-class K-12 professional learning services. For more information please visit: www.carnegielearning.com.

