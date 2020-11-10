SingleCare Launches Free Home Delivery Service With Industry-low Pricing on Popular Drugs

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SingleCare®, the free prescription savings service, today announced a new delivery service to help millions of people across America access lower cost prescriptions without having to leave home. Launched in partnership with GeniusRx, the new offering covers more than 4,000 of the most frequently filled medications on SingleCare, with free delivery to all 50 U.S. states, typically provided within two to three days.

The COVID-19 pandemic has made access and affordability of prescriptions a greater challenge for many Americans, and this new service enables consumers to conveniently fill scripts from the comfort and safety of their own homes. SingleCare continues to grow its member base and currently helps more than 5 million people per month find discounted prices on prescriptions. This new service will provide millions more across the country with access to industry-low pricing on medications made available through the SingleCare and GeniusRx service. By visiting the SingleCare site or app, consumers can easily search for the lowest price on their prescription and find the medications eligible for home delivery on the drug page.

“Our new delivery service is a game changer for millions of people who either struggle to access their medications at the pharmacy or simply prefer the convenience of receiving them at their doorsteps,” said Rick Bates, founder and CEO of SingleCare. “We’re not only enhancing access, we’re improving the affordability of prescriptions with our market-leading pricing that will help millions more across the country with adherence to critical medications that keep them healthy.”

Randy Parker, CEO and founder of GeniusRx, said, “This partnership with SingleCare will enable more people in the U.S. to have convenient access to prescription medicines at the lowest prices while enjoying the benefit of our highly personal approach to service.”

Consistently Lowest Prices

SingleCare’s partnership with GeniusRx will provide even deeper discounts on some of the most commonly filled prescriptions, with savings up to 85%. This includes hundreds of drugs with exclusive, industry-low prices when they choose the delivery option.

Access to Pharmacist Consultation

For the first time, consumers will now be able to consult a pharmacist with the help of SingleCare. Upon placing an order for home delivery, customers also have access to a customer support hotline, where they can request to speak with a pharmacist to address questions about topics including medication side effects and drug interactions.

SingleCare is a free prescription savings service that’s leveling the playing field for consumers against the ever-increasing cost of prescription drugs. Through direct contracts with the nation’s largest pharmacies, including CVS, Walmart, Walgreens, and now GeniusRx, SingleCare is able to provide consistently low prices on prescription drugs. Most people don’t realize they can shop for better prices on their medications and save a significant amount of money. SingleCare is now saving customers up to 85% on their prescriptions compared to the retail price and it’s often cheaper than a copay.

About SingleCare

SingleCare®️ is a free prescription savings service that provides consistently low prices to improve access and adherence to medication. It handles hundreds of thousands of prescriptions per day and is helping millions of people across the U.S. save a significant amount of money on their prescriptions. Through a combination of innovative technology and direct contracts with pharmacies, SingleCare allows consumers to access prescription savings at pharmacies near them via the mobile app or discount cards available on SingleCare.com. SingleCare partners with the country’s leading pharmacy companies including CVS, Walmart and Walgreens, covering 35,000 pharmacies nationwide. SingleCare is headquartered in Boston with offices in New York City, greater Philadelphia and West Palm Beach, Fla. For more information, visit singlecare.com or download SingleCare on iOS or Android.

About GeniusRx

GeniusRx is a full-service digital pharmacy designed to make consumer access to medicine and clinical services simple, intuitive and personal through cost-informed decision making. Bringing together unparalleled industry expertise, infrastructure, and digital innovation GeniusRx is using innovative technology to disrupt pharmacy services at scale. The company’s offering includes online prescription adjudication and insurance coordination; multi-dose medication packaging, delivery and management; real-time pharmacy chat and support; and Rx price intelligence consumers can access via a health and wellness pharmacy dashboard. Visit www.geniusrx.com for more information.