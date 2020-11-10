CLG and goodr Sunglasses Announce Marketing Partnership

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CLG, a top-tier North American esports organization, and goodr (www.goodr.com), makers of fashionable, functionable, fun and ‘ffordable sunglasses for sports and active lifestyles, have announced a marketing partnership that names goodr an Official Partner for all CLG teams. The partnership includes a joint venture between CLG and goodr to create CLG branded sunglasses, available early 2021, as part of the GAME goodr sunglass collection, that launched October 30th.

“ CLG is proud to partner with organizations that align with our innovative, creative mentality and we believe our new partnership with goodr fits this objective perfectly,” said Dan Fleeter, COO, CLG. “ We are beyond excited to collaborate with goodr and create CLG-branded glasses that our fans will love, and we are excited to work together on additional unique initiatives throughout this partnership.”

Having made a name for itself within the running, biking, golfing and strength-training communities over the last five years, goodr’s venture into the world of esports and online gaming is an ode to the active lifestyles of gamers, who spend time indoors and outdoors for both training and leisure activities.

The 8-Bit Line of GAME goodr sunglasses features eight colorways inspired by retro games, five of them containing Blue Mirage Technology (aka blue light blocking glasses). With the new line, joining fellow verticals RUN goodr, BEAST goodr, BIKE goodr and GOLF goodr, GAME goodr is the brand’s way of saying: Gamers go outside too.

“ What? Why would you make sunglasses for gamers? Because. GAMERS GO OUTSIDE TOO. As our first foray into the gaming industry, the partnership with CLG gives us insight to what gamers want in a pair of sunglasses. Plus now I can play League of Legends, Fortnite and Super Smash Bros. all weekend and call it research,” said Stephen Lease, CEO (Chief Executive Octopus) of goodr. “ We’re excited to share the CLG x GAME goodr sunglasses with gamers. They feature polarized lenses, and won’t slip or bounce while throwing fireballs, shooting aliens, or binge-eating pellets. Now, if you can excuse me, I'm going to do some research.”

In addition to the co-branded pair of sunglasses, goodr will receive promotional assets across CLG’s Twitch Channel, product integration in existing CLG content and the ability to activate alongside CLG at live and virtual events.

About CLG

CLG is a top tier North American esports organization respected for its championship legacy and passionate fanbase. CLG was founded originally in 2010 as a League of Legends team by George Georgallidis, with the intent of pushing the boundaries of esports and creating a thriving community around it. CLG is now one of the largest esports organizations in the world. CLG fields teams in all leading esports titles: League of Legends, Fortnite, Counter Strike: Global Offensive, Apex Legends and Super Smash Bros. In 2017, CLG partnered with The Madison Square Garden Company (now Madison Square Garden Sports Corp.), allowing CLG to further disrupt and cement its legacy in esports history. CLG has won multiple championships throughout its history, most notable are the LCS Summer 2015 Championship at Madison Square Garden, the LCS Spring 2016 Championship at Mandalay Bay; and the Halo 2016 World Championship in Hollywood, California. More information is available at www.clg.gg

About goodr

We exist to give you permission to be unabashedly yourself... unless you’re an asshole. We make badass $25 sunglasses that speak to the four F's: Fun, Fashionable, Functional and ‘Ffordable. They don’t slip or bounce while running, beasting, biking, golfing, gaming or crushing piña coladas on the beach. Available online at goodr.com, as well as in more than 2,000 retail and endurance-sports stores in all 50 states and abroad. Join the party at goodr.com.