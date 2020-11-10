OIF Launches Co-Packaging Framework Implementation Agreement Project

FREMONT, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--OIF, the global industry forum accelerating market adoption of advanced interoperable optical networking solutions, today announced the start of the Co-Packaging Framework Implementation Agreement (IA) umbrella project. The new project start approval took place during last week’s Q420 Technical and MA&E Committee meetings held virtually November 2-6, 2020.

The Co-Packaging Framework IA will study the application spaces and relevant technology considerations for co-packaging of communication interfaces with one or more ASICs. A primary objective of this specification is to identify new opportunities for interoperability standards for possible future work at the OIF or other standards organizations. Upon completion, the work will be summarized in a Framework IA.

“It is critical that the industry be aligned on the solutions needed to move co-packaged interoperability forward,” said Jeff Hutchins, Ranovus and OIF Physical and Link Layer (PLL) Working Group – Co-Packaging Vice Chair. “With its member-driven focus, OIF is the ideal forum to facilitate industry conversation and drive interoperability of co-packaging with ASICs.”

The scope of the Co-Packaging Framework project is to:

Identify the key co-packaged applications and their requirements

Study and identify key issues associated with co-packaged optics

Identify opportunities and develop industry consensus to pursue interoperability standards

Document the study in the Framework IA (a technical whitepaper)

Launch follow-on standardization activities at the OIF or other appropriate standard bodies

In October, OIF’s public webinar “Co-Packaged Optics – Why, What and How” in partnership with Lightwave drew significant industry interest, reinforcing the need for industry discussion. The virtual event featured talks from industry-leading experts from: Cisco, Facebook, Intel, Juniper Networks, Microsoft, Ranovus, Senko Advanced Components and TE Connectivity. Click here for free on-demand viewing of this webinar.

