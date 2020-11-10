Cavli Wireless Supports Innovative and Seamless IoT Applications With LTE-M Connectivity From Orange Business Services

Paving the way for new innovations in smart city projects, healthcare, mobility, asset tracking and industry 4.0 applications like critical asset monitoring and fleet management (Photo: Business Wire)

SAN JOSE & PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cavli Wireless, a cellular IoT module manufacturer, is bundling IoT modules with LTE-M connectivity from Orange Business Services to provide the building blocks of the IoT value chain to its enterprise customers worldwide. Cavli’s bundled Hubble99 offer enables customers to bypass upfront CAPEX of procuring IoT connectivity modules with a monthly subscription plan, while benefiting from extended battery life for IoT devices with LTE-M.

This paves the way for new innovations in smart city projects, healthcare, mobility, asset tracking and industry 4.0 applications like critical asset monitoring and fleet management. Among the first LTE-M-based products developed by Cavli’s customers is a smart watch for industrial workers to broadcast vital announcements and maintain health and safety logs. The range of the Orange LTE-M network also allows Cavli to explore other applications in the fields of real-time asset tracking, smart cars, and bikes. Cavli’s LTE-M-based modules – C42QM and C42GM, enable connected devices to run in any location, including underground in a garage or a tunnel.

Through its partnership with Orange, Cavli has access to LTE-M networks in Europe and North America. In the next 12 months, approximately 200,000 devices will be onboarded on its platform - Cavli Hubble, through the Orange LTE-M network, moving freely across regions with seamless connectivity and extended power.

LTE-M is an evolution of the 4G mobile network and is a low power wide area network (LPWAN) technology suitable for IoT applications with low data usage. It offers lower battery consumption and enhanced coverage. It also allows higher data throughput than other LPWA technologies.

“IoT can finally achieve true mobility with LTE-M. Devices can move unrestricted over a wide range, opening up new application opportunities that would otherwise be impossible using 3G or 4G. LTE-M is the best low power solution for tracking applications, and Orange has been a pioneer in LTE-M across Europe along with the best reach through roaming coverage,” said John Mathew, Chief Technology Architect, Cavli Wireless.

“LTE-M is the key to making industrial IoT a reality and moving it into 5G. Together with Cavli Wireless we are pioneering new ways for LTE-M to innovate and push IoT, producing new revenue streams, lower costs, and better services all around,” said Rob Willcock, Senior Vice President, Americas, Orange Business Services.

Orange has been building a comprehensive LTE-M network supporting IoT and conducting field trials across Europe covering smart utilities, smart cities and facility management. Orange is among the first operators to deliver IoT roaming for global enterprise customers and has deployed the LTE-M network through roaming agreements with top tier operators across six countries around the world and an additional 12 countries with ongoing tests.

In addition, customers can benefit from our LTE-M innovation expertise through a device test kit offer via Orange Labs.

About Orange Business Services

Orange Business Services is a network-native digital services company and the global enterprise division of the Orange Group. It connects, protects and innovates for enterprises around the world to support sustainable business growth. Leveraging its connectivity and system integration expertise throughout the digital value chain, Orange Business Services is well placed to support global businesses in areas such as software-defined networks, multi-cloud services, Data and AI, smart mobility services, and cybersecurity. It securely accompanies enterprises across every stage of the data lifecycle end-to-end, from collection, transport, storage and processing to analysis and sharing.

With companies thriving on innovation, Orange Business Services places its customers at the heart of an open collaborative ecosystem. This includes its 27,000 employees, the assets and expertise of the Orange Group, its technology and business partners, and a pool of finely selected start-ups. More than 3,000 multinational enterprises, as well as two million professionals, companies and local communities in France, put their trust in Orange Business Services.

For more information, visit www.orange-business.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and our blogs.

Orange is one of the world's leading telecommunications operators with revenues of 42 billion euros in 2019 and 257 million customers worldwide at 30 September 2020. Orange is listed on the Euronext Paris (ORA) and on the New York Stock Exchange (ORAN). In December 2019, Orange presented its new "Engage 2025" strategic plan, guided by social and environmental accountability. While accelerating in growth areas, such as B-to-B services and placing data and AI at the heart of innovation, the entire Orange Group will be an attractive and responsible employer.

Orange and any other Orange product or service names included in this material are trademarks of Orange or Orange Brand Services Limited.

About Cavli Wireless

Cavli Wireless is a cellular IoT module manufacturer, headquartered in San Jose, California, that combines IoT connectivity, and data management into one single platform. Cavli designs and manufactures industrial-grade cellular IoT smart modules that improve equipment reliability and expedite development processes for a variety of applications, including smart city deployments, industrial automation, logistics and transportation, healthcare, and human safety. All smart modules developed by Cavli are equipped with global cellular connectivity through integrated eSIM functionality that provides users with affordable global data pricing, simplified device management processes, and centralized subscription management through their proprietary cloud-based interface Cavli Hubble.