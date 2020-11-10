Elliptic Labs Announces Proof-of-Concept Agreement with a Top-Tier Laptop Manufacturer

OSLO, Norway--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Elliptic Labs (OSE: ELABS-ME) — the global leader in ultrasound software-only sensors for the consumer mass-market — and one of the world’s largest laptop OEMs have signed a contract for a proof of concept that will utilize Elliptic Labs’ AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform to give laptops the ability to lock and awaken screens through presence detection. Elliptic Labs is now working directly with two of the top-three laptop manufacturers in the world, along with global semiconductor manufacturers to deploy its technology broadly.

“Companies partner with us because they want to deploy presence detection to all their devices, both high-end and low-end. Our software sensors meet both the price-point and performance needed to broadly deploy presence-sensing capabilities to all tiers of a laptop manufacturer’s product lines,” said Laila Danielsen, CEO of Elliptic Labs. “Physical sensors like time-of-flight and radar may seek to replicate some of our functionality, but since they are hardware, they require a supply chain, have a limited field-of-view, and are more costly.”

Elliptic Labs uses AI and ultrasound (transmitted through a device’s built-in speaker and microphone) to sense a user and their surroundings. This information is then interpreted by Elliptic Labs’ Virtual Smart Sensor Platform, which translates data from the ultrasound waves into different user experiences. Elliptic Labs’ patented technology is built for consistent, high-performing, and cost-efficient scaling and is currently used in over 100 million devices globally.

About Elliptic Labs

Elliptic Labs is headquartered in Norway with presence in the USA, China, South-Korea, and Japan. Founded in 2006 as a research spin-off from Norway’s Oslo University, it is now a global enterprise targeting the smartphone, laptop, IoT, and automotive markets. The Company’s patented AI software combines ultrasound and sensor-fusion algorithms to deliver intuitive 3D gesture, proximity and presence sensing experiences. Its scalable AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform creates software-only sensors that are sustainable, eco-friendly, and already deployed in over 100 million devices. Elliptic Labs is the only software company in the market that has delivered detection capabilities using AI software, ultrasound and sensor-fusion deployed at scale. Elliptic Labs’ technology and IP are developed in Norway and solely owned by the Company.