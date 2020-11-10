BlueShore Signs for Temenos Infinity Engage as SaaS to Gain Human Connection in the Digital Era

GENEVA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Temenos (SIX: TEMN), the banking software company, today announced that BlueShore Financial, a boutique full service financial institution, has signed for Temenos Infinity Engage delivered as SaaS to offer personalized support to its clients over digital channels.

Temenos Infinity Engage is an innovative financial messaging solution that helps build 1-to-1 relationships between associates and advisors with clients using a mobile messaging app that is familiar and intuitive to users. Temenos Infinity Engage will enable BlueShore’s clients to select their own personal BlueShore Solution Centre associate or connect digitally to their financial advisor banker, and conduct highly secure, personalized conversations in order to answer questions and discuss financial plans. Temenos Infinity Engage allows call centre associates to ‘parallel process’ – helping multiple clients at the same time, reaching up to a 1,000 clients per call centre associate, as well as allowing clients to connect digitally to their financial advisor. The digital banking solution will initially be rolled out as a standalone application across BlueShore’s retail and business banking clients in order to better manage personal relationships in a time when COVID-19 has increased digital banking adoption.

Temenos Infinity Engage enables financial institutions to launch the first phase as quickly as five weeks from project kick-off. BlueShore will leverage the agility of the cloud to take advantage of Temenos Infinity Engage quickly, and to streamline communication channels to its clients. Temenos Infinity Engage is part of Temenos Infinity, the leading omnichannel digital banking product covering customer engagement from acquisition, to account servicing, through to long-term retention.

Temenos clients have seen an average 65% uptick in Temenos Infinity Engage usage during the pandemic, showing that banking customers are still seeking human connection in a physically distant world. Because a customer stays with the same financial advisor between conversations, relationships can be nourished. Meanwhile, the assigned advisor can pull in other experts, schedule meetings in the system, and maintain conversational history so that agents can pick up where they left off, and regulators have access to an auditable trail.

BlueShore is a long-standing Temenos customer and a pioneer of digital transformation. The boutique financial institution has raised the bar in managing client relationships by using Temenos Analytics, and capitalizing on technology to create a high-tech, high-touch experience. BlueShore has an exceptional financial track-record as a high-performing organization. As of the end of 2019, it had grown its assets under administration to $6.3 billion – roughly a fourfold increase since 2008. Leveraging Temenos technology, BlueShore has enabled its clients to achieve financial well-being, even during the economic downturns and socioeconomic uncertainty of 2020.

Fred Cook, CIO, BlueShore Financial, said: “It is very important that we uphold the premium brand promise and highly personalized financial experience for our clients during these turbulent times when in-person interactions have been reduced. Being able to connect with your dedicated advisor any time, anywhere, or anyplace, is a level of service not seen in the industry yet. To be agile and respond quickly to the changing environment and the financial needs of our clients is imperative. As part of our digital transformation strategy, the implementation of Temenos Infinity Engage will allow us to humanize the digital client experience and help us coach our clients to financial stability and wellness in the face of uncertainty.”

Alexa Guenoun, President, Americas and Global Head of Partners, Temenos, said: “We are pleased to expand our relationship with BlueShore, and to help the team take their organization to the next level. BlueShore recognizes that in order to grow and continue to be successful, you must always push the boundaries of how things have always been done. Temenos Infinity is a unique ‘human digital banking’ platform. With Temenos Infinity Engage, BlueShore can provide the intimacy and engagement its clients love, in a secure, always available, fully digital way. We’re delighted that we can help them increase their agility, resilience, and enhance the customer experience with this latest expansion of the relationship.”

