Sunshine Retirement Living Partners With North American Van Lines and Uber Health

BEND, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sunshine Retirement Living, a family-owned business with 34 communities in 16 states, today announces two new partnerships with North American Van Lines, Inc. and Uber Health to streamline moving and day-to-day transportation and reduce stress for independent seniors transitioning to retirement communities.

“Packing, going through personal belongings and moving into a new place can often be a very emotional time for seniors and their families,” said Luis Serrano, CEO of Sunshine Retirement Living. “Through our new partnership with North American Van Lines, we provide a convenient full-service program that not only significantly reduces the amount of time it takes to move seniors into their new home but also provides an introduction to the care and compassion that we are known for at our communities.”

Through its new partnership with North American Van Lines, Inc., Sunshine simplifies the moving process with a one-stop-shop service and preferred rates, helping seniors pack, move, downsize, and preserve family heirlooms. With health and safety precautions in place, North American surveys new residents’ personal belongings either in-person or virtually. Then, moving specialists work closely with the community to determine a layout for residents’ furniture and items based on their selected floorplan. When the residents arrive to their new homes, all their belongings will be unpacked and staged, instantly feeling like home. In addition to helping seniors move into their new home, a representative can also organize the transportation or donation of any remaining belongings.

“North American, through our experienced nation-wide agent network, has been providing high quality, professional moving services to individuals, families and seniors for over 85 years,” says Kevin Murphy, Vice President and General Manager, North American Van Lines. “We are proud and honored that through this partnership with Sunshine Retirement Living we will be able to help seniors and their families during this important transition to a senior living community.”

Sunshine also recognizes the importance of stress-free transportation for residents once they settle into their new home. Through a new partnership with Uber Health, dedicated Sunshine concierge members can request rides for seniors so they can get to health-related outings and appointments on time. Seniors don’t need a smartphone to take advantage of the new program because the concierge can request a ride on behalf of the resident up to 30 days in advance using the HIPAA-secure Uber Health dashboard.

"Being able to get to and from medical appointments easily and efficiently is critical for enabling positive health outcomes for seniors, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Lauren Steingold Makler, Head of Strategic Initiatives at Uber Health. “Uber Health is excited to partner with Sunshine Retirement Living to help ensure that access to transportation is never a barrier to care for residents in their independent living communities.”

About Sunshine Retirement Living

Based in Bend, Ore., Sunshine Retirement Living manages 34 senior apartments, independent living, assisted living, and memory care communities across the nation. A family-owned business with more than 20 years in the industry, Sunshine’s mission is to enrich seniors’ lives and exceed expectations by offering value, choice, and independence while promoting health and social interaction. By providing meals, housekeeping, activities, transportation, utilities, and in-house management staff, Sunshine continues to build an unparalleled sense of belonging at each community. For more information or to find a community near you, please visit www.sunshineretirementliving.com or connect with us on Facebook.