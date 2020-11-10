Andersen Global Adds One of Tajikistan’s Largest Tax and Legal Firms

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Andersen Global expands its global footprint through a Collaboration Agreement with one of Tajikistan’s largest tax and legal firms, LLC Tax and Legal Advisers.

Since 2005, the professionals at LLC Tax and Legal Advisers have provided services to local and international businesses, focusing on tax, legal, advisory, and outsourcing. The Dushanbe-based firm is led by Office Managing Partner Daler Sirojiddinov and operates with numerous professionals.

“We dedicate ourselves to delivering the most comprehensive solutions to our clients, as we understand the challenges of globalization in businesses,” Daler said. “This collaboration connects us to expert tax and legal professionals across the globe and further enhances our capability to ensure best-in-class services seamlessly.”

“LLC Tax and Legal Advisers demonstrates their commitment to transparency and passion for stewardship through the quality work they provide,” Andersen Global Chairman and Andersen CEO Mark Vorsatz said. “Their industry expertise and knowledge of the market lays a solid foundation and positions us to further expand and build a powerful team in the region.”

