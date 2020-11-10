i2c Inc. Partners with Purewrist to Provide Wearable Solutions for Contactless Payments at Events, Retail Stores, Transit and More. Partnership brings innovative new contactless payment options to market for tap-and-go transactions. (Photo: Business Wire)

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--i2c Inc., a leading provider of digital banking and payment processing technology and infrastructure, today announced its partnership with Purewrist, an innovative FinTech company specializing in end-to-end contactless payment solutions and wearables. i2c’s highly-configurable platform will be leveraged for transaction processing of tap-and-go payments made with the Purewrist GO™ wearable at NFC contactless readers.

Purewrist GO works with any terminal that accepts Mastercard® debit, providing a complement to a cardholder’s standard plastic card and digital payment account. i2c and Purewrist will provide clients and consumers with the ability to utilize unique wearable payment technology that is affordable, accessible and sanitary.

With i2c’s single, global and highly-flexible payments platform, Purewrist achieves speed to market in launching new, secure and branded programs quickly, easily and with mission critical availability.

“i2c is thrilled to partner with Purewrist and its innovative product team to help them bring their vision to life, providing consumers with the ability and convenience of paying for products and services using state-of-the-art, eye-catching and functional wearable devices,” stated Jim McCarthy President, i2c Inc.

“We were seeking a partner with a shared vision of flexible, reliable and globally scalable payments experiences. We chose i2c because of their longstanding reputation and single global platform, a necessity for us as we continue our global expansion,” stated Ari Gardiner, co-founder of Purewrist. “They are deeply committed to helping bring ground-breaking solutions to market quickly, have a demonstrated track record of platform availability, and offer a level of flexibility we can count on to pioneer new and exciting ways to enrich the lives of our customers.”

About Purewrist

Based in New York City and San Francisco, Purewrist is an innovative fintech platform and provider of end-to-end touchless transaction solutions as a prepaid debit card program manager, issuer, and wearable technology developer. Purewrist Contactless payment accounts are issued by Sutton Bank, Member FDIC, pursuant to a license by Mastercard International Inc. Purewrist’s wearable technology offers both full EMV security and interoperability for the banking, retailing, hospitality, event venue ticketing, access control and customer loyalty industries. To learn more, please visit our website: www.purewrist.com.

About i2c Inc.

i2c is a global provider of highly-configurable payment and banking solutions. Using i2c's proprietary "building block" technology, clients can easily create and manage a comprehensive set of solutions for credit, debit, prepaid, lending and more, quickly and cost-effectively. i2c delivers unparalleled flexibility, agility, security and reliability from a single global SaaS platform. Founded in 2001, and headquartered in Silicon Valley, i2c's next-generation technology supports millions of users in more than 200 countries/territories and across all time zones. For more information, visit www.i2cinc.com and follow us at @i2cinc.