HyperX Now Shipping Cloud II Wireless Gaming Headset

WHO: HyperX, the gaming division of Kingston Technology Company, Inc. and leader in the gaming peripheral market. WHAT: HyperX’s Cloud II Wireless gaming headset is now available. The new wireless Cloud II headset builds on the legendary comfort, sound DNA, performance, and durability of the wired Cloud II, which continues to outsell in the market with over four million headsets sold since its inception. Cloud II Wireless is equipped with HyperX custom-tuned virtual 7.1 surround sound1 and 53mm drivers for immersive, rich and clear sound. This new gaming-grade wireless headset broadcasts at 2.4GHz and offers up to 30 hours of battery life2 and 20 meters of wireless range3 for the freedom to play, work and school from home without wires. The Cloud II Wireless headset features a durable aluminum frame with an adjustable headband, pliable leatherette and plush memory foam for signature HyperX long-lasting comfort. The wireless headset also includes intuitive earcup controls to adjust volume, access mic mute and activate mic monitoring and 7.1 surround sound1 for improved positional audio. This PC, PS4™ and Nintendo Switch-compatible headset includes a noise-canceling detachable microphone that reduces background noise and the effects of plosive sounds for improved in-game and video conferencing chat. The flexible microphone features an LED mic mute indicator, built-in mic monitoring and an optional foam pop filter. Cloud II Wireless is also certified by TeamSpeak™ and Discord for seamless chat compatibility and works with HyperX’s NGENUITY software. WHERE: The HyperX Cloud II Wireless gaming headset is now available on HyperX Shop for $149.99 MSRP in the U.S. and $219.99 MSRP in Canada on the HyperX Shop. For more information on the HyperX Cloud II Wireless gaming headset global availability, please visit the HyperX Cloud II Wireless product page. WHY: First introduced in 2015, HyperX’s wired Cloud II headset shook up the industry with its iconic design, comfortable fit and best sound for a headset in its price range. Cloud II Wireless carries on the legacy of its wired predecessor, offering users the freedom to wirelessly game, work and school from home. HyperX currently holds a strong market share in U.S. wired PC headsets and the new Cloud II Wireless brings an opportunity for growth in the wireless PC headset category.

Due to the current COVID-19 situation, HyperX may experience some product and shipping delays. HyperX is taking every possible measure to work with partners to minimize the impact on its customers and ensure product availability and timely delivery.

HyperX Cloud II Wireless Specifications:

Part Number

HHSC2X-BA-RD/G

Headphone

Driver: Dynamic, 53mm with neodymium magnets

Type: Circumaural, Closed back

Frequency response: 15Hz–20kHz

Impedance: 60 Ω

Sound pressure level: 104dBSPL/mW at 1kHz

T.H.D.: ≤ 1%

Weight: 300g

Weight with mic: 309g

Cable length and type: USB charge cable (0.5m)

Battery life2

30 hours

Wireless Range3

2.4 GHz

Up to 20 meters

Microphone

Element: Electret condenser microphone

Polar pattern: Bi-directional, Noise-cancelling

Frequency response: 50Hz-6.8kHz

Sensitivity: -20dBV (1V/Pa at 1kHz)

1Virtual 7.1 surround sound effect output as a 2 channel stereo signal to be used with stereo headphones.

2Tested at 50% headphone volume. Battery life varies depending upon the usage.

3Wireless range may vary due to environmental conditions.

About HyperX

HyperX is the gaming division of Kingston Technology Company, Inc., the world’s largest independent memory manufacturer, with the goal of providing gamers, PC builders, PC, console and mobile power users with high-performance components. For 16 years, the HyperX mission has been to develop gaming products for all types of gamers – high-speed memory, solid state drives, headsets, keyboards, mice, charging accessories for console players, USB flash drives, and mousepads – to the gaming community and beyond. The award-winning HyperX brand is known for consistently delivering products that deliver superior comfort, aesthetics, performance, and reliability. HyperX gear is the choice of celebrity ambassadors, pro gamers, tech enthusiasts, and over-clockers worldwide because it meets the most stringent product specifications and is built with best-in-class components. HyperX has shipped over 70 million memory modules, 10 million gaming headsets and one million keyboards worldwide.

Join the global #HyperXFamily at facebook.com/hyperxcommunity, learn how HyperX products can enhance your console experience and boost performance for both you and your PC, console or mobile device at hyperxgaming.com. Whatever your skill level, whatever genres you play, we embrace all gaming enthusiasts everywhere with our core belief — We’re All Gamers.

