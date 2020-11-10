UHSM Sponsors Endurance Cyclist, Grant Lottering, in Global Charitable Efforts

ANAHEIM, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--UHSM (Unite Health Share Ministries), a faith-based health care nonprofit founded on Christian beliefs and values, today announced its sponsorship with extreme endurance cyclist, Grant Lottering, as he raises funds and awareness for charities around the world. Since his near-death cycling accident in 2013, Lottering has dedicated his life to cycling through some of the most challenging terrains to raise money for charities worldwide. With a strong belief that faith knows no boundaries, UHSM is teaming up with Lottering to bring his inspirational story and good works to the US.

Most recently, Lottering, a Laureus Sport for Good Ambassador, set off from the George Toll House at the foot of the historic Montagu Pass in the Western Cape in South Africa at 10 am on Saturday, October 31, finishing on Sunday, November 1, at 7:45 am. Lottering successfully completed his charity ride up and down the world-renowned all gravel pass, having summited the climb 20 times in 24 hours, climbing 8,640 m, raising nearly $10,000 for the Reach for a Dream Foundation, fulfilling the dreams of 30 children fighting life-threatening illnesses.

“Grant has an incredibly inspirational story of not only beating cancer but surviving a near-fatal cycling accident, to go on to complete six Im’possible Tours around the world,” said Christopher Jin, President of UHSM. “We are honored to team up with him to share his faith-promoting story with a new, US audience, bringing support to so many who are facing near impossible trials.”

In November 2020, as part of his 2020 Im’possible Tour, Lottering will endeavor to break the 2,000 km mark in one continuous ride. He will attempt to do this in the fastest possible time while climbing to over 22,000 meters. The South African all gravel route will include seven of the 10 peaks in the Eastern Cape Highlands, and Lesotho passes, all above 1 mile in elevation, capping off the ride by summitting the brutal Swartberg Pass. This attempt is expected to see Lottering ride continuously through five days and four nights, averaging over 300 miles per day.

“Mountain summits are synonymous with both trials and triumphs, reaching vertical ascent of epic proportions,” said Grant Lottering. “I believe that I am living proof that unbelievable levels of success, recovery, and healing are possible, even while persevering in the face of challenges and storms. I am proud to team up with a faith-based business like UHSM, sharing my story and belief of boundary-less faith by riding these mountainous terrains to raise money for others who may need help strengthening their resolve.”

Since 2014, Lottering has undertaken six solo, non-stop Im’possible Tours, pushing himself to new heights and setting new records, despite having undergone 11 surgeries during this time. More than a personal challenge, Lottering uses these tours to raise large sums of money for underprivileged children. UHSM will be sponsoring Lottering as he embarks on his first US Im’possible Tour in the summer of 2021. To follow Lottering on his training, US tour and additional updates, visit www.grantlottering.com.

The sponsorship with Lottering is part of UHSM’s on-going charitable efforts to promote those that do good across the country, as UHSM has launched several community initiatives nationwide. Earlier this year, UHSM announced its partnership with Pure Game, a nonprofit organization that integrates character education curriculum and leadership coaching through sport into schools. UHSM teamed up with the Orange County Soccer Club (OCSC) to create the OCSC Community Corner, a season-long outreach program that provides nonprofit organizations tickets to share with the children and families they serve. UHSM also supports Cornbread Hustle, a staffing agency dedicated to second chances, to provide free disinfection to Dallas, Texas area churches while providing their telehealth program to church staff and their families. The program is also being used by other essential organizations, including Orange County’s Second Harvest Food Bank.

ABOUT UHSM

UHSM (Unite Health Share Ministries) is a nonprofit, faith-based health sharing ministry that facilitates member-to-member health sharing among fellow Christians, serving as a connector to administer medical cost sharing. Christian healthcare is chosen by millions each year over traditional insurance plans, and UHSM stands alone as the only health share that offers members access to true prescription coverage through the CVS Caremark network. UHSM members also have access to nearly one million doctors, hospitals and specialists through the First Health PPO Network, a wholly owned subsidiary of Aetna Inc. Headquartered in Norfolk, VA, UHSM offers simple, fair, and friendly healthcare programs to its members. The UHSM mission is to help Christian families fulfill their God-given purpose to care for one another, foster holistic wellbeing, and positively impact our communities.

ABOUT GRANT LOTTERING

Extreme Endurance Cyclist, international conference speaker and Laureus Sport for Good Ambassador, Grant Lottering’s remarkable comeback from death on July 21, 2013, to conquering the French Alps, Pyrenees, and South Africa, continues to astonish the medical profession and audiences alike. He has shared his story, ‘From Death to the Top of the Alps’, with audiences in over 11 countries around the world and is living proof that one can achieve unbelievable levels of success while persevering in the face of challenges and storms. Grant has overcome incredible odds, including cancer and 11 surgeries, refusing to give up, and continues to do what most believe to be impossible. To learn more about Grant Lottering and his Im’possible Tours, please visit www.grantlottering.com.