Catholic Charities of St. Paul and Minneapolis Names Michael Goar Its Next President & CEO

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Catholic Charities of St. Paul and Minneapolis announced today that it has selected Michael Goar, currently the chief executive officer of Big Brothers Big Sisters Twin Cities, to succeed Tim Marx as its next president and chief executive officer. Over the next several weeks, Goar will transition from his current responsibilities and will assume his new position January 4, 2021.

Prior to joining Big Brothers Big Sisters, Goar served as CEO and interim superintendent of Minneapolis Public Schools and as executive director of Generation Next, a Twin Cities-based youth development organization. Earlier in his career, Goar held executive positions and COO roles for both Boston Public Schools and Memphis City Schools, bringing strengths in complex financial structures.

“Michael is a wonderful choice as our next leader,” said Kathleen Erickson DiGiorno, chair of Catholic Charities’ board of directors. “He has a compelling personal story and has helped lead foundational organizations that sustain and serve both their clients and the larger community. Throughout his career, Michael has led complex organizations through periods of change and disruption, through growth and retrenchment, to seize opportunities and to mitigate challenges. Because of his experience, his grounding in the principles of Catholic Social Teaching and his commitment to racial equity and social justice, Michael is uniquely qualified to help lead us into our next decade and beyond.”

“Catholic Charities is a pillar within this community and has a 150-year tradition of service that is a testament both to the strength of the organization’s commitment to Catholic Social Teaching and to the enduring depth of need,” said Goar. “Its mission inspires me, not just as a Christian but as someone who has been a beneficiary of these teachings. I am profoundly humbled and grateful for the opportunity to join this extraordinary team and to advocate for and serve the most vulnerable members of our community.”

“I am impressed with Michael’s passion and his grasp of the complex and dynamic environment in which service and social justice advocacy organizations like ours operate,” said Marx. “I’m delighted that he’ll be succeeding me, and I will do everything possible to make his transition seamless and successful.”

Once Goar is on board, Marx will become Catholic Charities’ first President Emeritus and will focus on strategic projects.

“I am grateful that Michael Goar has agreed to accept the challenge of leading Catholic Charities at this point in our history,” shared Archbishop Bernard Hebda. “For 150 years, Catholic Charities has offered an opportunity for members of this community to put our faith into action. It has been a privileged means for showing our support for Catholic social teaching and our belief that every human being is created in the image and likeness of God and worthy of dignity and respect regardless of faith, background or circumstance. I look forward to working with Michael as Catholic Charities continues its important ministry of building relationships rooted in fraternal love and a shared sense of justice.”

DiGiorno noted that Goar’s selection was the result of months of work by Catholic Charities’ global search consultant, DHR International, and an executive search committee led by former Catholic Charities board chair Tom Arata. The search cast a wide net across the country, starting with an initial pool of more than 1,000 potential candidates to create a list of more than 80 qualified and interested individuals who were vetted for the position. A final list of extremely strong finalists was closely considered by the search committee, and from that effort, Goar emerged as the unanimous choice to succeed Marx.

“On behalf of everyone at Catholic Charities, we’re grateful for the work DHR and the committee have done in bringing Michael to us,” DiGiorno said. “They took on a demanding assignment and carried it out very successfully.”

About Catholic Charities of St. Paul and Minneapolis

Catholic Charities of St. Paul and Minneapolis serves those most in need. Now in its 150th year of service, Catholic Charities is a critical part of the social and civic infrastructure upon which the community relies to solve poverty, create opportunity and advocate for justice. Its programs for children, families and adults annually assist nearly 23,000 people, regardless of faith, background or circumstance. Through its advocacy efforts, Catholic Charities serves as a tireless voice for those who often go unheard. To learn more, please visit www.cctwincities.org.