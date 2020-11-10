Accell Finishes 2020 Strong with Expanded Product Lines

FREMONT, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Accell, a provider of innovative power products and enhanced connectivity solutions, today announced the company will be releasing two new products to its extensive product lines, the USB4 40Gbps Type-C Cable (P/N: U244C-002B-2) and the Accell Air™ USB-C 4K Driver-Less Dock (P/N: U240B-002K). The USB4 40Gbps Type-C Cable is currently available with an MSRP of $29.99. The Accell Air USB-C 4K Driver-Less Dock will be available at the end of November, with an MSRP of $99.99.

USB4 is the latest universal cable that delivers a consistent ultra-fast set of specifications for connecting your daily devices, including computers, displays and mobile devices. As one of the first USB-IF certified USB4 40Gbps cable providers, Accell’s new USB4 cable delivers 40Gbps speeds of data, video and power over a single USB Type-C connection. It is fully backward compatible with USB 3.2, USB 2.0 and Thunderbolt 3 and is equipped with the following features:

Supports up to single 8K resolution or dual 4K displays at 60Hz

Two-lane operation using existing USB Type-C® cables

Double the bandwidth to extend USB Type-C® performance

USB4 hosts can optimally scale allocations for display data flow

The Accell Air USB-C 4K Driver-Less Dock is a sleek pocket-size dock that provides three USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type A ports for up to a 10Gbps data transfer rate, two HDMI ports for easy screen sharing and mirroring, and a USB-C port for 87W power delivery. It is compact and ideal for mobile devices during presentations or mobile gaming on larger screens. The Air Dock features the following:

Supports 4K Ultra HD, providing more pixels for sharper and engaging pictures

Dual Display support, in which an optional driver can be installed from the user interface for extended screen viewing

Compatible with MS Windows, MacBooks, Chromebooks and Android devices

For more information about Accell’s USB4 40Gbps Type-C Cable, please visit https://www.accellww.com/products/usb4-40gbp-cable. Additional information about the Accell Air USB-C 4K Driver-Less Dock can be found by visiting https://www.accellww.com/products/accell-air-usb-c-docking-station.

About ACCELL Corporation

Built on a customer-centric and technologically advanced foundation, Accell is focused on providing user friendly designs, quality products and bringing value to its customers. The company’s product lines span various categories, including innovative IT products, Accell Power products, enhanced connectivity solutions, and the AxFAST EVSE Electric Vehicle Charger family of products. Partnering with our customers, Accell recently launched the USB-C to HDMI 2.0 Adapter that is CEC enabled for the Google Hangouts Meet Kit.

Based in the heart of Silicon Valley, with a large group of dedicated scientists, design engineers, and experienced sales and marketing professionals, as well as a dedicated US-based Support team, Accell is quickly becoming a world leader in delivering high-quality and affordable connectivity and power products.

For more information, please visit https://www.accellww.com.