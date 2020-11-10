Sprinklr Partners with Mediaocean to Integrate the Social Ad Buying Experience

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sprinklr, the Customer Experience Management (CXM) platform for modern enterprises, and Mediaocean, the mission-critical platform for omnichannel advertising, today announced a partnership to help global agencies automate the planning, buying, and measurement of social media advertising.

This partnership integrates Sprinklr Modern Advertising with Mediaocean’s cross-media management platform Prisma – one of the most popular automation platforms for agencies and advertisers – providing holistic visibility into cross-channel campaigns and eliminating manual ad campaign processes. The integration is generally available to all Sprinklr Modern Advertising clients.

Advertising Changes and Challenges

COVID-19 is changing consumer behavior, and advertisers are adapting by following consumers to digital channels, with digital ad spend growing by 13% in the second half of 2020 vs 2019. eMarketer is now anticipating more media spending in digital channels in 2023 and 2024 than it was forecasting pre-pandemic.

The shift to digital channels means advertisers need to be able to reach people on the channel of their choice, in a cost-effective way. However, creating a cross-channel advertising campaign is a challenging process that involves identifying a target audience, executing campaigns where that audience spends the most time, and then easily assessing the results of each campaign in order to meet business goals.

Sprinklr + Mediaocean: Increasing ROAS (Return on Ad Spend)

Sprinklr and Mediaocean will help agencies integrate capabilities to decrease costs, reduce brand risk, and increase efficiency.

With the integration, agencies can use their digital media buying controls in Prisma to seamlessly create campaigns in Sprinklr while enforcing budgets. Sprinklr’s paid campaign reporting data from Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Pinterest, and LinkedIn will be fed back into Prisma for analysis and automatic billing reconciliation alongside campaigns outside of social. As a result, marketers can more efficiently analyze, optimize and report on social campaigns as part of their larger omnichannel initiatives.

Comments on the News:

“This integration will help automate and streamline the paid social buying process. The bridge between Sprinklr and Prisma will drive efficiency from both the buying and reconciliation standpoint, ultimately providing a more streamlined experience for our teams,” said Alice Martinier, Director of Trading Operations, Social and Programmatic at Havas Media.

“We believe every aspect of the advertising workflow needs to be connected to achieve omnichannel activation,” said Seif Hamid, Chief Partnerships Officer of Mediaocean. “The integration between Mediaocean and Sprinklr helps agencies and brands connect consumer touchpoints and execute more unified campaigns.”

“Now more than ever before, marketers need to reach consumers where they are – on social media and messaging channels,” said Pavitar Singh, Chief Technology Officer, Sprinklr. “This shift to digital is here to stay, and the combined expertise of Sprinklr and Mediaocean will help agencies effectively execute digital, cross-channel advertising that makes customers happier.”

