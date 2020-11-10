T-Mobile Arena and Mobilitie Take Las Vegas to the Next Level with 5G

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mobilitie, the largest privately-held wireless infrastructure firm in the nation, and venue owner/partners AEG and MGM Resorts International are bringing 5G connectivity to T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, home of the NHL’s Vegas Golden Knights, UFC, concerts, championship sporting events and numerous annual awards shows and special events. Through this strategic partnership, Mobilitie is deploying one of the most technologically robust and fastest 5G networks across all the sports and entertainment industry, providing fans with an unparalleled 5G experience.

The 20,000-seat T-Mobile Arena will feature 5G service and speed that blankets the entire arena, including the full seating bowl. In addition, by incorporating the latest high-band spectrum in the 39 GHz and 28 GHz bands, spectators and attendees will experience the fastest possible 5G connection throughput speeds with the lowest latency or data lags. Fans wanting to upload files to data-heavy social media sites will be able to do so near instantly, while sharing live video streams seamlessly.

Mobilitie and AEG have a long-term relationship and have worked together on numerous high-profile projects to provide wireless infrastructure through popular iconic venues such as STAPLES Center (Los Angeles, CA), Target Center (Minneapolis, MN) and Dignity Health Sports Park (Carson, CA), among others.

Dan Quinn, General Manager of T-Mobile Arena, said, "Our partners at Mobilitie are industry leaders, committed to technological advances and innovation. T-Mobile Arena’s new 5G network will enhance future event experiences for all of our employees, guests and partners.”

Mark Faber, Senior Vice President, Global Partnerships at AEG, said: “T-Mobile Arena will be the first of our venues to introduce 5G speeds to attendees. Having a premier venue outfitted with the most up-to-date wireless technology is a major milestone for AEG. We’re pleased to work with the team at Mobilitie on another successful deployment and to ensure our fans have an exciting and connected experience while attending events.”

Lisa Doumiaty, Vice President of Wireless Solutions at Mobilitie said, “Partnering with AEG to bring a high-speed network to an iconic venue like T-Mobile Arena has been an exciting project for us. We’re eager to help fans share memorable experiences through a blazing fast 5G wireless network like they have never experienced before.”

About Mobilitie

Mobilitie is the largest privately-held telecommunications infrastructure company in the United States. As a veteran provider of complete wireless solutions, Mobilitie helps people stay connected on their mobile devices wherever they are. It funds, deploys and operates next-generation infrastructure that enables robust coverage and 5G services and speeds.

Mobilitie wireless infrastructure includes communication towers, indoor and outdoor neutral host DAS networks, small cells, IoT, and Wi-Fi networks. Mobilitie's Advanced Technology Group engineers innovative wireless solutions that improve wireless service at the largest and most complex venues across all major industries-including sports and entertainment, real estate, hospitality, education, healthcare, government and transportation.

Mobilitie is headquartered in Newport Beach, California and has regional offices across the United States. To learn more about our wireless coverage solutions, visit us at www.mobilitie.com.