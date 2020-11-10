Ole Smoky Peanut Butter Whiskey Earns 10 International Spirit Awards in First Year

GATLINBURG, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ole Smoky Distillery, one of the nation’s fastest growing spirits companies, announced today its Ole Smoky Peanut Butter Whiskey has been recognized with 10 prestigious international awards during its first year of distribution. Ole Smoky’s Peanut Butter Whiskey has become one of the company’s most popular and best-selling products from their whiskey line, featuring 17 inventive flavors.

Ole Smoky Peanut Butter Whiskey, handcrafted in small batches, originally launched exclusively at Ole Smoky distilleries in August 2019. The whiskey quickly became a favorite among visitors, leading to its expanded distribution. Ole Smoky Peanut Butter Whiskey is currently available in more than 30 states with plans to extend to all 50 states in the coming months.

Ole Smoky Peanut Butter Whiskey has earned 10 prestigious spirit awards in 2020, including;

"We are thrilled that industry experts have honored Ole Smoky Peanut Butter Whiskey in its first year. After sampling the product with thousands of visitors at our distilleries, we knew we had a winner. We are confident that we’ve created the best peanut butter product, with a delicious and authentic creamy peanut butter taste. We are excited to continue expanding distribution to make the product available to more consumers across the country, especially as we approach the holiday season,” says Robert Hall, CEO, Ole Smoky Distillery.

Ole Smoky’s Peanut Butter Whiskey can be enjoyed straight, on the rocks, or can be mixed into innovative cocktails such as a Peanut Butter Ole Fashioned, Spiked Chocolate Milk and the PB&J Shot, featuring the “perfectly matched” combination of Ole Smoky Peanut Butter Whiskey and Ole Smoky Blackberry Moonshine. Recipes can be found at: https://olesmoky.com/products/peanut-butter-whiskey.

About Ole Smoky® Distillery LLC:

Ole Smoky is the leading distiller of premium moonshine in the world and the first federally licensed distillery in the history of East Tennessee. Founded in 2010, Ole Smoky's roots can be traced to the Smoky Mountains' earliest settlers, families who produced moonshine with enduring pride and Appalachian spirit. Today, Ole Smoky retails globally and offers more than 25 creative moonshine flavors and 17 inventive whiskey flavors.

Ole Smoky can be found at the company's distilleries, online, in grocery and liquor stores nationwide, as well as in on-premise establishments, including some of the biggest music and sporting venues in the country. Ole Smoky's four famed distilleries include three in East Tennessee – The Holler, The Barrelhouse and The Barn – and 6th & Peabody in Nashville.