Wiley Education Services Announces Partnership with University of Wyoming

HOBOKEN, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wiley Education Services, part of John Wiley and Sons Inc. (NYSE: JWA) (NYSE: JWB), announced a new partnership with University of Wyoming (UW) to help bring the school’s courses online quickly and effectively for the spring 2021 semester. One of Wiley's largest fee-for-service agreements to date, the partnership will provide UW with instructional design and faculty support, as well as development and training services for their faculty as they look to convert in-person classes to online modalities.

The current landscape, amid COVID-19, has accelerated institutional focus on course design and faculty development. While 45% of faculty report an overall improved perception of online learning since the beginning of the pandemic, educators are still navigating the transition, according to Every Learner Everywhere and Tyton Partners. Wiley has been supporting its partners by meeting their immediate needs as it relates to course and faculty development, market research, and on-campus support, while also helping them plan for the long-term.

“COVID-19 and the rushed transition to online learning has left university faculty feeling unprepared,” said Todd Zipper, President of Wiley Education Services. “Much of the fee-for-service capabilities we have been building for schools include heavy faculty support, so they feel comfortable and confident teaching in these new environments. We are thrilled to partner with University of Wyoming to not only enable an online teaching and learning experience that is more effective for their students and faculty, but also help them continue to provide consistency and continuity across their online courses.”

Founded in 1886, UW is a public institution with more than 9,000 undergraduate students in Laramie, Wyoming that offers nearly 200 areas of study.

“Our faculty members have been working diligently to provide a quality education to our students since the pandemic began, including converting courses to online delivery in a manner that engages them as much as possible,” said Anne Alexander, UW Interim Provost. “This partnership with Wiley will help us fulfill that commitment at an even higher level.”

This announcement follows on the heels of recent momentum for Wiley Education Services. With nearly 70 university partnerships, Wiley Education Services is supporting both the rapid shift to online, as well as meeting the steady demand from academic institutions to diversify their online offerings. For more information, please visit www.edservices.wiley.com/why-partner.

Additional Information

About Wiley Education Services

Wiley Education Services, a division of Wiley, is a leading, global provider of technology-enabled education solutions to meet the evolving needs of universities, corporations, and ultimately, learners. We partner with nearly 70 institutions across the U.S., Europe and Australia, and support over 800-degree programs. Our best-in-class services and market insights are driven by our deep commitment and expertise—proven to elevate enrollment, retention and completion rates. For more information, visit edservices.wiley.com.

About Wiley

Wiley drives the world forward with research and education. Through publishing, platforms and services, we help students, researchers, universities, and corporations to achieve their goals in an ever-changing world. For more than 200 years, we have delivered consistent performance to all of our stakeholders. The Company's website can be accessed at www.wiley.com.

