Newomics Launches New Platform for High-Throughput Biomedical Analysis

BERKELEY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Newomics, a biotechnology company developing and commercializing mass spectrometry solutions for molecular detection applications, today announced the launch of a novel biomedical analysis platform to drive innovation in clinical diagnostics and drug discovery research. The new Microflow-nanospray Electrospray Ionization (MnESI) Source offers unmatched sensitivity, robustness and reproducibility for small-volume, high-throughput analysis of antibodies, proteins, nucleic acids and lipids derived from cells and human plasma.

Co-marketed with Thermo Fisher Scientific, the world leader in serving science, the plug-and-play MnESI Source works by rapidly delivering small amounts of samples to the award-winning Newomics® M3 multinozzle emitters, which are coupled with Thermo Scientific Orbitrap mass spectrometers. Researchers can now rely on the new platform for the timely identification of thousands of molecules in a multitude of tiny biological samples, while also taking advantage of the system’s superior nanoflow sensitivity and low detection limits. Ultimately, the MnESI Source enables significantly improved mass spectrometry performance.

“Driven by a common purpose to meet the unmet needs of our biopharmaceutical and clinical research customers, Thermo Fisher has been working with Newomics to provide technologies to effectively ionize and introduce oligonucleotides, protein complexes and viral particles under native conditions,” said Andreas Huhmer, Ph.D., Senior Director of Vertical Marketing for Proteomics and Metabolomics at Thermo Fisher. “The new MnESI Source has been designed to do just that, working seamlessly with and expanding the application range of our leading Orbitrap mass spectrometers.”

“We are excited to expand our successful collaboration and co-marketing activities with Thermo Fisher, initiated in 2019 when we joined forces for the commercialization of our breakthrough Newomics® M3 emitter,” said Daojing Wang, Ph.D., Newomics Founder and CEO. “The new MnESI Source directly addresses several key pain points in mass spectrometry analysis of native proteins, protein complexes and oligonucleotides, and opens up new opportunities for biopharmaceutical and clinical research and development.”

Newomics® M3 emitter is the first commercial multinozzle emitter for mass spectrometry, and it works much like a showerhead that splits a bigger flow evenly to multiple smaller flows. This flow-splitting capability improves the ionization efficiency, ensuring each molecule in the sample is detected by the mass spectrometer. Most recently, the emitter has been used in antibody-based drug development and blood-based clinical diagnostics research at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. and the University of Lausanne respectively.

About Newomics

Newomics Inc. is dedicated to creating and commercializing innovative (New) and integrative (Omics) platforms and solutions for precision medicine. The company’s products deliver the robustness of microflow LC and the sensitivity of nanospray ionization MS. The plug-and-play MnESI platform is currently interfaced to diverse MS instruments and can be ordered at www.newomics.com.