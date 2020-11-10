United Health Foundation and Texas Association of Community Health Centers Announce Partnership to Better Serve Adults Living With Diabetes

AUSTIN, Texas & MINNETONKA, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The United Health Foundation today announced a partnership with the Texas Association of Community Health Centers (TACHC) to provide better care for adults living with diabetes across the state of Texas. The four-year, $2.5 million grant will help TACHC treat at least 40,000 diabetic adult patients in 24 health centers, with the goal of expanding the project statewide.

The grant partnership will expand access to care for tens of thousands of Texans living with diabetes, reducing the percentage of patients with poorly controlled type 1 or type 2 diabetes from 35% to 30%, or more than 40,000 individuals. Properly managing diabetes can reduce serious complications such as amputation, blindness, cardiovascular disease and kidney failure.

The partnership will also enrich and expand TACHC’s Optimizing Comprehensive Clinical Care (OC3) program, which aims to advance patient-centered care and improve health outcomes. Health center staff will learn to use data to drive better quality care – understanding the link between access, efficiencies, continuity and improved patient health. During the second year of the partnership, two health centers will also participate in a pilot focused on peer-to-peer support for diabetes care.

“The United Health Foundation and the Texas Association of Community Health Centers share the goal of addressing uncontrolled diabetes,” said Don Langer, chief executive officer, UnitedHealthcare Community Plan of Texas. “This partnership will assist TACHC in its mission to support its member centers, their patients and the communities they serve and ultimately help Texans live healthier lives.”

The collaboration is especially timely during National Diabetes Awareness Month in November. Diabetes has reached its highest prevalence in 30 years, affecting nearly 11% of Americans and 13% of Texas residents, according to the America’s Health Rankings 2019 Annual Report. Diabetes is the nation’s seventh-leading cause of death and accounts for an estimated $327 billion in direct medical costs and lost productivity.

“The Texas Association of Community Health Centers is extremely grateful for the United Health Foundation’s support and partnership,” said Jana Eubank, executive director of TACHC. “This grant will enable our clinicians to develop new curriculum and create a virtual platform for our already successful Optimizing Comprehensive Clinical Care program.”

Partnering with TACHC is the latest effort by UnitedHealth Group to address the ever-growing problem of diabetes. UnitedHealth Group recently launched Level2, an innovative new therapy that combines wearable technology and customized personal support to help improve the health of people living with type 2 diabetes. Level2 is part of UnitedHealth Group’s industry-leading focus on integrating human support with advanced data analytics to help improve and personalize therapies.

About the United Health Foundation

Through collaboration with community partners, grants and outreach efforts, the United Health Foundation works to improve our health system, build a diverse and dynamic health workforce and enhance the well-being of local communities. The United Health Foundation was established by UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) in 1999 as a not-for-profit, private foundation dedicated to improving health and health care. To date, the United Health Foundation has committed more than $500 million to programs and communities around the world. We invite you to learn more at UnitedHealthFoundation.org.

About the Texas Association of Community Health Centers

The mission of the Texas Association of Community Health Centers (TACHC) is to develop, educate, support, strengthen and advocate for its member centers, their patients and the communities they serve. TACHC has served as the state’s Primary Care Association for 36 years, providing training, technical assistance and quality improvement support to its members. TACHC serves 74 Community Health Centers that collectively have more than 570 sites across Texas.