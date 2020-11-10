Prime Healthcare and Humana Announce Network Agreements for Providence Medical Center and Saint John Hospital in Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Kan. & LOUISVILLE, Ky.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Leading health care system Prime Healthcare and leading health and well-being company Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) today announced agreements that provide in-network access for most area Humana Medicare Advantage and commercial plan members at two Prime Healthcare hospitals in Kansas.

Now in effect, the agreements add in-network access for local Humana Medicare Advantage Preferred Provider Organization (PPO), Private Fee-for-Service (PFFS), and Health Maintenance Organization (HMO) plan members (excluding Community HMO plan members); and Humana commercial HMO and PPO health plan members (excluding Kansas City PPOx plan members) at:

Providence Medical Center, a 400-bed, acute care hospital in Kansas City, Kan. Its key services include emergency care, cardiovascular care, neurosurgery, orthopedics, and state-of-the-art spine and joint centers.

Saint John Hospital, an 80-bed, acute care hospital in Leavenworth, Kan. It specializes in emergency care, senior behavioral health, rehabilitation, and ambulatory surgery.

The agreements supplement existing network contracts between Humana and two other Prime Healthcare hospitals in the greater Kansas City area - St. Joseph Medical Center in Kansas City, Mo. and St. Mary’s Medical Center in Blue Springs, Mo. – and with the Prime Healthcare Physician Services network of primary and specialty care clinicians.

“We’re delighted to add in-network health care resources for local Humana members as part of our dedication to patient-centered care,” said Mark Benz, Regional Chief Executive Officer for Prime Healthcare. “We’re aligned with Humana as we strive to increase access to care and improve patient health, which has never been more important. We look forward to advancing these mutual goals.”

“These agreements provide new, quality health care options for our members in the greater Kansas City area at a critical time,” said Jeremy Gaskill, Humana’s Regional President for Medicare in Kansas. “We’re proud to deepen Humana’s local commitment by collaborating with Providence Medical Center and Saint John Hospital, both distinguished organizations with deep community roots.”

Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

About Prime Healthcare

Prime Healthcare, along with the affiliated Prime Healthcare Foundation, is one of the nation’s leading health systems with 46 hospitals in 14 states. Prime serves over 600 communities, employs 35,000 staff and provides 2.6 million patient visits annually. Based in Ontario, California, Prime Healthcare is nationally recognized for award-winning quality care and has been named a Top 10 and Top 15 Health System by IBM Watson Health. Its hospitals have also been named among the nation’s best as “100 Top Hospitals” 53 times and have received more Patient Safety Excellence Awards from Healthgrades than any other health system in the past five years. To learn more, please visit www.primehealthcare.com.

About Humana

Humana Inc. is committed to helping our millions of medical and specialty members achieve their best health. Our successful history in care delivery and health plan administration is helping us create a new kind of integrated care with the power to improve health and well-being and lower costs. Our efforts are leading to a better quality of life for people with Medicare, families, individuals, military service personnel, and communities at large.

To accomplish that, we support physicians and other health care professionals as they work to deliver the right care in the right place for their patients, our members. Our range of clinical capabilities, resources and tools – such as in-home care, behavioral health, pharmacy services, data analytics and wellness solutions – combine to produce a simplified experience that makes health care easier to navigate and more effective.

More information regarding Humana is available to investors via the Investor Relations page of the company’s web site at www.humana.com, including copies of:

Annual reports to stockholders

Securities and Exchange Commission filings

Most recent investor conference presentations

Quarterly earnings news releases and conference calls

Calendar of events

Corporate Governance information

