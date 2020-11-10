Iteris Selected by Hillsborough County for Smart Mobility and Safety Initiative

SANTA ANA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITI), the global leader in smart mobility infrastructure management, today announced that it has been awarded a four-year, task order based on-call professional services contract with a ceiling of $8 million from the Hillsborough County Board of County Commissioners for a regional smart mobility and safety initiative, representing continued demand for Iteris’ specialized consulting services and software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in a key geographic market.

Under the terms of the agreement, Iteris will provide services including traffic signal retiming, active arterial management, traffic operations support, traffic management center (TMC) operations and staffing, and connected vehicle priority and preemption system program management. In addition, Hillsborough County will extend its use of Iteris’ ClearGuide™ mobility intelligence SaaS solution, which has been upgraded to include automated signal performance measures (ATSPM) capabilities, for the duration of the program.

The four-year initiative will see Iteris optimize transportation system operations, respond to incidents and manage traffic, provide and support improved interagency multimodal communications and coordination, train and develop operations staff, and equip and accommodate transportation system for emerging trends and technologies.

The primary goal of the program is to support the management and operation of a smart transportation system that results in more efficient travel, improved safety and enhanced mobility for all road users in the Hillsborough County community, which spans Tampa, Plant City and Temple Terrace.

Iteris’ ClearGuide solution is a key component of the ClearMobility™ Platform, the world’s most complete solution to continuously monitor, visualize and optimize mobility infrastructure. ClearMobility applies cloud computing, artificial intelligence, advanced sensors, advisory services and managed services to help ensure roads are safe, travel is efficient, and communities thrive.

“We are proud to support Hillsborough County’s goal of improving safety and mobility for all road users with this wide-ranging smart mobility and safety program,” said Joe Molinaro, associate vice president, Transportation Systems at Iteris. “This initiative represents the continued expansion of Iteris’ specialized consulting services in a key geographic market, and will help to support the management and operation of the region’s existing mobility infrastructure, while ensuring it is equipped to accommodate emerging technologies such as connected and automated vehicles.”

Iteris expects to commence the smart mobility and safety program immediately.

About Iteris, Inc.

Iteris is the global leader in smart mobility infrastructure management – the foundation for a new era of mobility. We apply cloud computing, artificial intelligence, advanced sensors, advisory services and managed services to achieve safe, efficient and sustainable mobility. Our end-to-end solutions monitor, visualize and optimize mobility infrastructure around the world to help ensure that roads are safe, travel is efficient, and communities thrive. Visit www.iteris.com for more information and join the conversation on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Iteris Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof and are based upon our current expectations and the information available to us at this time. Words such as "believes," "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "seeks," "estimates," "may," “should,” “will,” "can," and variations of these words or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the awarded contract and capabilities and benefits of our specialized consulting and ClearGuide services and their impacts. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict, and actual results could differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements as a result of various factors.

Important factors that may cause such a difference include, but are not limited to, our ability to provide our services in a cost-efficient manner; the accuracy and completeness of data for analysis by the ClearGuide platform; our ability to introduce, market and gain broad acceptance of our service offerings in the transportation industry; the potential impact of product and service offerings from competitors and other competitive pressures; challenges in the development of software-based solutions generally; and the impact of general economic, political and other conditions in the markets we address. Further information on Iteris, Inc., including additional risk factors that may affect our forward-looking statements, is contained in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, our Current Reports on Form 8-K, and our other SEC filings that are available through the SEC’s website (www.sec.gov).