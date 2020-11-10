Grupo Gtd Expands BSS/OSS Relationship with Netcracker for B2B Services

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Netcracker Technology announced today that Chile-based communications service provider Grupo Gtd has expanded its relationship with Netcracker by adding next-generation BSS and OSS features to digitize the customer experience and automate order and fulfillment processes. Grupo Gtd was already leveraging Netcracker Digital BSS and Netcracker Digital OSS and is now able to introduce new revenue-generating services to its customers more quickly while delivering an exceptional level of customer support and care.

“ The inclusion of Telephony Services in our portfolio has provided us with a unified and standardized view of all B2B services, covering Customer Management, Billing, Product Catalog and Self-Service Portal,” said Daniel Ziguilinsky, CIO at Grupo Gtd.

The operator has added Netcracker Product Catalog to process all B2B services within a single ordering system and optimize end-to-end service delivery. It has also enhanced its use of Netcracker Self-Service Portal to enable business customers to manage selected services from a single customer-facing solution.

“ We are excited to evolve our platform further and respond to the latest market demand with the help of our long-time trusted partner, Netcracker,” said Carlos Longeri, CFO at Grupo Gtd.

“ Grupo Gtd is now in a fantastic position to adapt to new business needs in today’s rapidly-changing world,” said Fabio Gatto, General Manager at Netcracker. “ Our full-stack solution provides the ability to add new features and functionality to Grupo’s growing B2B business in order to better support this critical market segment.”

About Netcracker Technology

Netcracker Technology, a wholly owned subsidiary of NEC Corporation, offers mission-critical digital transformation solutions to service providers around the globe. Our comprehensive portfolio of software solutions and professional services enables large-scale digital transformations, unlocking the opportunities of the cloud, virtualization and the changing mobile ecosystem. With an unbroken service delivery track record of more than 25 years, our unique combination of technology, people and expertise helps companies transform their networks and enable better experiences for their customers.

For more information, visit www.netcracker.com.