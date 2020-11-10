Nissan and Atlas Obscura Announce Drive-In Experience Series

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nissan and Atlas Obscura are partnering on the launch of Rogue Routes, a premier drive-in and livestream performance series bringing to life the spirit of the all-new 2021 Nissan Rogue. Designed with health and safety in mind, this first-of-its-kind series aims to foster connection and community in this time of physical distancing.

A centerpiece of the campaign is the new 2021 Nissan Rogue, which has all the technology, capability and functionality to make life easier for today’s families. The Nissan Rogue delivers drivers confidence with improved driving dynamics, intelligent all-wheel drive and enhanced ProPILOT Assist technology. The 2021 Rogue crossover leads the segment in standard safety with Safety Shield® 360.

“Partnering with Atlas Obscura, whose mission is providing unparalleled access to hidden gems in unexpected places, is a natural fit for Rogue,” says Allyson Witherspoon, vice president and chief marketing officer, Nissan U.S. “It’s our hope that the Rogue Routes campaign inspires families to seek out new experiences in a vehicle designed with their every need in mind.”

Rogue Routes will feature unexpected programming at five off-the-beaten path winter locales around the U.S. against breathtaking backdrops. Experiences are tailored to each event destination and inspired by the five drive modes available with Rogue All-Wheel Drive models: Auto, Sport, Eco, Off-Road and Snow.

Musical performances include headliners Conor Oberst, GZA of the Wu-Tang Clan, harpist Mary Lattimore and sets by independent artists like Chicano Batman and Moon Duo, with more musical acts to be announced. Experiences may also include keynote presentations by well-known scientists, artists and innovators, and an astonishing program comprising a choreographed drone light show, falconry demonstrations, daredevil stunts and unforgettable art like Dervishes, an installation by robotic instrument designer Andy Cavatorta.

Dates and locations are as follows:

November 14, 2020 — Auto Mode at Carhenge in Alliance, Neb.

November 18, 2020 — Sport Mode at Pikes Peak Raceway in Fountain, Colo.

December 5, 2020 — Eco Mode at Camp Colton in Colton, Ore.

December 19, 2020 — Off-Road Mode at Sky’s the Limit Observatory in Twentynine Palms, Calif.

January 17, 2021 — Snow Mode at Ice Castles in North Woodstock, N.H.

The in-person Rogue Routes experiences will be complemented by digital and influencer content that will live across Nissan’s and Atlas Obscura’s social media channels. The content will include road trip itineraries for each of the event locations, comprising recommendations for stops at obscure places from the Atlas Obscura database. It will also include profiles of participating trailblazers and video content. The events will be streamed for free on the Rogue Routes portal.

Nissan and Atlas Obscura will also co-produce a limited-edition glove box companion book titled Rogue Routes: Extraordinary and Unusual Road Trips Across America. Inside, readers will find carefully curated road trips highlighting curious itineraries of wondrous hidden places across America created by Atlas Obscura co-founder Dylan Thuras and edited by Marc Haeringer.

“Atlas Obscura is committed to bringing discovery and joy to the world in innovative ways during this challenging time of disconnection,” said Atlas Obscura CEO Warren Webster. “Partnering on this series with Nissan offers an innovative way to safely engage with our communities and is a wonderful opportunity to join our mission with the spirit of the new Nissan Rogue.”

Stringent guidelines and protocols have been put in place to guarantee all participants’ safety. The events have been designed to be enjoyed from inside one’s own vehicle. Attendees will be required to wear masks outside of their vehicles, all ticketing will be contactless, and there will be many hand sanitizing stations onsite.

Tickets are $55 per vehicle to attend. For tickets, full list of programming and livestream access, visit atlasobscura.com/rogue. Programming for the December and January events will be announced later this month.

About Atlas Obscura

Atlas Obscura is an award-winning experiences company that shares the world’s hidden wonders in-person and online. Founded in 2009, Atlas Obscura created the definitive, community-driven online guide to the world's most incredible places. Atlas Obscura has a global community of millions of global explorers, produces once-in-a-lifetime trips and experiences with leading experts, and has published two New York Times bestselling books with more than a million copies in print. The company has been nominated for three National Magazine Awards, a James Beard Award, three Webby Awards, and named one of Inc. 5000’s fastest growing companies in 2020. www.atlasobscura.com

About Nissan North America

For more information about Nissan products, services and commitment to sustainable mobility, visit nissanusa.com. You can also follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn and see all our latest videos on YouTube.