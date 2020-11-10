LemonadeLXP Partners with The Edcomm Group to Offer Compliance Training Courses

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LemonadeLXP, the learning experience and digital adoption platform for financial institutions, has partnered with The Edcomm Group, a global provider of training solutions to the financial community, to provide compliance and regulatory training through the LemonadeLXP platform.

With more than 200 courses and a history of partnering with 2,500 clients worldwide, The Edcomm Group supplies corporate training solutions to the financial services community, with a focus on banks and credit unions. These courses include recommended and required regulatory training courses, such as Bank Secrecy Act (BSA) and Anti-Money Laundering (AML) training, designed for specific job roles within a financial institution.

“LemonadeLXP is making a tremendous splash in the financial services community, and we look forward to providing an all-inclusive, cutting-edge training solution through this collaboration,” said Brian Morgan, senior manager of client success at The Edcomm Group. “We are excited to deliver our comprehensive catalog of high-quality courses through LemonadeLXP’s robust learning experience platform.”

Through this partnership, LemonadeLXP clients are now able to deliver effective compliance training within an engaging game-based environment. Available role-specific courses include BSA Requirements for Tellers, AML Requirements for Branch Managers and AML Requirements for Board of Directors and Senior Management. In addition, courses are available that introduce regulatory requirements of Federal Reserve regulations such as Regulation AA, Regulation E and Regulation Z.

“The Edcomm Group’s compliance training capabilities are a wonderful addition to LemonadeLXP’s platform,” said AJ Pratt, vice president of business services and founding partner of LemonadeLXP. “By providing an interactive, fun tool that displays compliance content, LemonadeLXP and The Edcomm Group will give credit unions and banks the ability to design curriculums, build learning paths, lead compliance training and increase digital adoption all in one place. Together, LemonadeLXP and The Edcomm Group will meet and exceed the digital learning needs of any financial institution.”

About LemonadeLXP

LemonadeLXP is a learning experience and digital adoption platform for financial institutions. It's the only platform that combines an addictive learning experience for training onsite and remote staff, with a digital adoption platform that allows for the rapid deployment of technology walkthroughs to support frontline staff and help customers migrate to digital channels. For additional information, visit www.lemonadelxp.com.

About The Edcomm Group

The Edcomm Group Banker’s Academy is a 33-year-old leading global provider of training solutions to the financial community, specializing in BSA/AML, Compliance Officer, HR Professional, Teller and Branch Manager Training. Edcomm is a preferred partner to numerous clients worldwide in various financial services industries, with a focus on banks, credit unions, and money service businesses. Edcomm’s courses are not only fast to deploy, but also highly effective in addressing the immediate and long-term learning needs of the Financial industry. Please visit www.bankersacademy.com for additional information.

The Edcomm Group Banker's Academy is headquartered in Fort Washington, Pa.