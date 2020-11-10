YuJa Expands Presence in University of California Schools Through Partnership With UC Riverside

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The University of California, Riverside (UC Riverside), a public research university encompassed by the University of California System, has selected YuJa for its campus-wide enterprise video and capture platform.

Prior to the partnership, the university had implemented some tools for in-room lecture capture, however; they recognized a need for centralized video management, engagement tools, accessibility, and integration with their current learning management systems.

With the implementation of YuJa’s video solution, UC Riverside faculty and students now have a place to store videos, record lectures, video conference, live stream, and more, all within an integrated video platform. “The YuJa Enterprise Video Platform is a one-stop shop for all video needs,” said Nathan Arora, Chief Business Officer at YuJa, Inc.

One unique point of differentiation within UC Riverside is that the university had not only one, but two learning management systems in use, including Blackboard and Canvas. YuJa integrates with both to offer a comprehensive solution that provides a variety of opportunities and tools to serve various multi-faceted video workflows, from recording to live streaming, and offers tools for engagement.

Like with many institutions, the Covid-19 pandemic added an urgency to deployment.

“UC Riverside had a quick timeline to get everything implemented and to get faculty trained,” Arora noted. “Our relationship with other University of California schools helped simplify the process and meet their needs quickly.”

About UC Riverside

Situated on nearly 1,200 scenic acres in Inland Southern California, UCR’s strong core programs and new and emerging disciplines are housed within three colleges, four professional schools, and more than 20 interdisciplinary research centers — and the campus continues to grow. With more than 25,000 students and 1,100 faculty — including two Nobel Prize winners and 13 members of the National Academies of Science and Medicine — UCR is pioneering research with economic, scientific, and social impact on the real-world challenges faced in California and beyond.

About YuJa, Inc.

YuJa is a leader in enterprise video solutions. Its products harness the power of video to educate, engage, inspire, and collaborate. YuJa serves organizations of all sizes, within all sectors, including higher-ed, K-12, government, healthcare, non-profit and corporate delivering engaging video experiences. Its portfolio includes products for lecture capture, live streaming, video management, video conferencing, video test proctoring, digital asset management and enterprise accessibility. Legal headquarters are located in Delaware, with primary U.S. offices in Silicon Valley, California, and Canadian offices in Toronto.