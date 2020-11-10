LCMC Health Selects HealthTrust Performance Group for Supply Chain Management

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HealthTrust, a leading healthcare performance improvement organization, today announced that it has been selected by LCMC Health to be the exclusive group purchasing organization (GPO) for the New Orleans-based healthcare system. LCMC Health acute care facilities include Children’s Hospital New Orleans, New Orleans East Hospital, Touro Infirmary, University Medical Center New Orleans and West Jefferson Medical Center. Recently, the healthcare system added East Jefferson General Hospital, a 420-bed hospital in Metairie and Louisiana’s first Nurse Magnet hospital. Children’s Hospital is affiliated with Tulane University School of Medicine and LSU Health New Orleans and is the first and largest freestanding academic pediatric medical center in Louisiana dedicated entirely to the care of children.

As part of the member agreement, HealthTrust will provide access to its broad portfolio of contracts including supply and capital spending, pharmacy and purchased services. In addition, HealthTrust will implement value-added services benefitting ambulatory, ancillary and physician practices affiliated with LCMC Health.

“We are honored to welcome the LCMC Health family of hospitals and care settings,” said Ed Jones, Healthtrust president and CEO. “With a common heritage as a learning healthcare organization, we are aligned to deliver immediate value by way of purchasing aggregation and to help LCMC Health achieve clinical performance initiatives. We are committed to helping our newest member transform the community to be healthier and more resilient.”

“Following a thorough analysis of national GPOs, HealthTrust was our choice based on access to clinical and supply chain expertise, best-in-class pricing and analytical tools,” said Jenny Barnett-Sarpalius, CFO for LCMC Health. “We look forward to co-developing and implementing innovative and industry leading approaches to the challenges facing our system, while advancing our mission to bring a little more heart and soul to healthcare along the way.”

About HealthTrust

HealthTrust (Healthtrust Purchasing Group, L.P.) is committed to strengthening provider performance and clinical excellence through an aligned membership model and the delivery of total spend management advisory solutions that leverage our operator experience, scale and innovation. Headquartered in Nashville, Tenn., HealthTrust (www.healthtrustpg.com) serves over 1,600 hospitals and health systems, and more than 55,000 other locations including ambulatory surgery centers, physician practices, long-term care and alternate care sites.

