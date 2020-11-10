Tyler Technologies’ Open Data Solution Supports Alaska Data Transparency Program

PLANO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: TYL) announced today the launch of the state of Alaska’s new open data portal, powered by Tyler’s Socrata® platform.

The portal is the first in a comprehensive effort to streamline the state’s public data. It demonstrates a commitment to improving access to data across all levels of government and the value of making standardized data available to the public.

The state’s open data portal includes information from the U.S. Small Business Administration, which tracks federal loans made to Alaska businesses as part of the Paycheck Protection Program. The portal also includes 2020 drug utilization in Alaska and U.S. Medicare enrollee-by-borough summary information. These data sets are already openly available on the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services website, but are now part of the open data portal to improve availability and accessibility to Alaskans. The state’s coronavirus response summary tables, which are updated daily, are also available on the portal.

“We are committed to providing a streamlined, easy method to access public data while protecting the privacy of our residents,” said Russ Rappel Schmid, chief data officer for the state of Alaska. “While some of the data available on the portal is already available on other state and federal websites, this open data portal creates a one-stop shop for our public data.”

Since 2009, Tyler's Socrata solution has enabled government organizations to publish and share data with organization staff and with the public in open formats with the Socrata Open Data API. Socrata provides easy-to-deploy and FedRAMP-accredited cloud technology to unlock siloed government data and put it at the heart of every government program.

“Open data programs like Alaska’s help bring government closer to the people it serves,” said Franklin Williams, president of Tyler’s Data & Insights Division. “Socrata, which is the technology behind Alaska’s program, supports the state’s work of building more transparent government.”

About Tyler Technologies, Inc.

