ON Semiconductor and Theta Power Systems International Establish Collaboration for Motor Control Applications

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ON Semiconductor (Nasdaq: ON), driving energy efficient innovations, has established a collaboration with Theta Power Systems International. This collaboration will enable customers to capitalize on industry-leading motor control techniques along with high performance semiconductor solutions targeting applications migrating to brushless DC (BLDC) motors.

Theta Power Systems International has several decades of experience deploying motor control software with name-brand appliance companies, along with a customer base that spans the globe. Together, Theta Power Systems International and ON Semiconductor will address the causes behind motors consuming approximately 45% of the world’s electricity, by providing hardware and software solutions that migrate traditional single phase ON/OFF motors to variable speed three-phase BLDC electronically commutated motors.

“I’m excited to be directly connected to a semiconductor company where our collaborations will yield reliable, optimized solutions for specific applications,” said Raimundo Rengel, Jr, chief technology officer at Theta Power Systems International.

“This is a unique engagement model that will position ON Semiconductor and Theta Power Systems for success in the HVAC, appliance and pool pump markets,” stated Wally Klass, chief executive officer at Theta Power Systems International.

“We look closely at the total cost of ownership when engaging markets, applications and customers. Maximum energy efficiency is at the forefront of what we are trying to deliver through collaborations with companies such as Theta Power Systems,” said Ryan Cameron, vice president and general manager of the Industrial and Offline Power Division at ON Semiconductor. “By utilizing the scale of ON Semiconductor, this collaboration will enable us to reach a broad market base where customers can shorten time to market, reduce engineering costs and move to new technology spaces with little effort.”

Government regulations worldwide are driving a reduction in electric motor power consumption by increasing efficiency requirements in HVAC, appliances and pool pumps. Driving the shift from using traditional AC motors to variable speed BLDC motors is practically mandatory in order to meet these new regulatory standards. By utilizing state-of-the-art electronics and control methods, ON Semiconductor and Theta Power Systems International will deliver customers a near-turnkey experience that will accelerate their move to 3-phase BLDC technology.

