SingleStore Announces NEXTGEN as a Value-Added Distribution Partner

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SingleStore, The Database of Now™ for operational analytics and cloud-native applications, today announced a new relationship with NEXTGEN, its first value-added distributor (VAD) in the Asia Pacific. This will enable SingleStore to expand its go-to-market strategy and operations by rapidly leveraging NEXTGEN’s strong footprint with channel partners and enterprises across Asia, Australia and New Zealand.

“We are excited to partner with NEXTGEN, which has more than 50 channel partners and is the preferred partner for the top 200 enterprises in the region,” said SingleStore CEO Raj Verma. “This partnership allows us to collaborate with channel partners and serve businesses in this part of the world – and continue to grow our global business – faster and more efficiently.”

“NEXTGEN is focused on working with the world's leading enterprise software providers, and we are highly selective about the technology partners we choose to work with,” said NEXTGEN Group CEO John Walters. “SingleStore is a high growth vendor with massive potential. It is cloud native and addresses the enormous explosion in applications and users that demand more from their data. We’re excited to support SingleStore in its global expansion efforts, and to support our ecosystem of channel partners with the necessary resources to ensure the organizations they work with are successful.”

