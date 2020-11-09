Two Everspring Partner Universities Top Poets&Quants Best Online MBA Rankings for Career Outcomes

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Two of Everspring’s partners, the Santa Clara University Leavey School of Business and William & Mary’s Raymond A. Mason School of Business, have been recognized in Poets&Quants fourth annual ranking of The Best Online MBA Programs of 2021. Making a ranking debut, the Santa Clara University Leavey School of Business online MBA has earned an overall #10 ranking, and William & Mary’s Mason School of Business online MBA garnered a #19 ranking, placing both among the best programs, nationwide. Both programs placed at the top of the career outcomes category, with William & Mary’s online MBA coming in first and Santa Clara’s coming in third. With these new rankings, two of the nation’s most historic universities are reaffirmed as leaders and innovators in online education.

Poets&Quants focuses its ranking on three core measures: quality of incoming students, academic experiences offered by the MBA program and career outcomes of graduates. Everspring has worked with both Santa Clara and William & Mary to build online MBA programs that are outstanding in each of these areas.

Everspring brings powerful technology, a unique design-thinking approach, and an extensive set of instructional design, multi-media and marketing capabilities to their university partners’ programs. Everspring’s methodology ensures their partners’ online programs reflect each university’s traditions and standards of academic excellence—providing an engaging online experience that leads to successful outcomes.

“ We founded Everspring to bring together the power of technology, advanced instructional design techniques and cutting-edge marketing,” said Beth Hollenberg, president of Everspring. “ Santa Clara and William & Mary each had unique objectives for their online MBA programs and trusted Everspring to bring their programs to life online, with the quality that has long characterized their on-campus programs. We are proud of what we have created together. This year’s Poets&Quants rankings recognize what we set out to achieve: stellar online programs that deliver an outstanding student experience and great outcomes.”

Launched in 2018 in partnership with Everspring, Santa Clara’s online MBA offers students a unique experience by leveraging the innovation and technology of its Silicon Valley location while focusing on the university’s strong tradition of ethics and social responsibility. The success of Leavey’s online MBA is reflected in its retention and student satisfaction numbers: The program boasts a 99% term-to-term retention rate and a 92% student satisfaction rate. Prospects have taken note, with enrollment for the fall 2020 cohort more than doubling year-over-year.

Similarly, Everspring has been a trusted partner to William & Mary’s Raymond A. Mason School of Business since 2015. The highly ranked MBA program, co-developed with Everspring, is rooted in William & Mary’s tradition of teaching excellence and their desire to position its graduates at the forefront of innovation. The result is a high-touch, academically rigorous program that has achieved outstanding outcomes: More than 90% of the program’s matriculated students have graduated or remain active in the program, with a 95% student satisfaction rate.

About Everspring

Everspring creates sophisticated digital solutions that help leading higher education institutions deliver their legacy online, with excellence. Our exceptional technology and services empower universities to focus on teaching engaging content that transforms lives. Everspring offers a range of full-service turnkey solutions and fee-for-service offerings, as well as a set of innovative standalone products. Based in Chicago, Everspring serves a growing number of colleges and universities.

About Santa Clara University and the Leavey School of Business

Founded in 1851, Santa Clara University sits in the heart of Silicon Valley—the world’s most innovative and entrepreneurial region. With undergraduate programs in arts and sciences, business, and engineering, and graduate programs in six disciplines, the curriculum blends high-tech innovation with social consciousness grounded in the 450-year tradition of Jesuit, Catholic education. Santa Clara University’s Leavey School of Business offers one of the nation's best graduate business programs, ranked No. 11 Executive MBA by U.S News & World Report, No. 25 Evening MBA by U.S News & World Report, and No. 25 Online MBA by The Princeton Review. For more information, visit www.scu.edu/business.

About William & Mary and the Raymond A. Mason School of Business

William & Mary is a premier public research university located in Williamsburg, Virginia. Founded in 1693, the university is widely recognized for its academic excellence and strong historical tradition. William & Mary’s Raymond A. Mason School of Business is rebuilding the global economy by training the next generation of revolutionary business leaders. It offers undergraduate and graduate instruction, including full-time, part-time, evening, executive and online MBA degree programs, as well as one-year masters programs in accounting, business analytics and marketing. The school develops successful business leaders by providing world-class instruction and unparalleled opportunities for mentorship and experiential learning. The Raymond A. Mason School of Business online MBA is ranked by U.S. News & World Report as the 28th online MBA and by The Princeton Review as the 21st online MBA. For more information, visit mason.wm.edu.