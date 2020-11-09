Adlumin Goes Live in Amazon Web Services (AWS) Marketplace

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Last month, Adlumin launched its company listing in AWS Marketplace, providing financial institution customers with another channel to acquire the security and compliance automation platform.

AWS Marketplace is a curated digital catalog that features software listings from independent software vendors. In AWS Marketplace, customers can find, test, buy and deploy software. Customers can also explore solutions by category, including security, networking, storage, machine learning, business intelligence, database and DevOps. The catalog simplifies software licensing and procurement with flexible pricing options and multiple deployment methods.

“We are excited that our platform listing is now live in AWS Marketplace,” says Dan McQuade, Director of Application Development. “With this launch, customers now have greater flexibility and more choice when purchasing Adlumin’s next-gen SIEM platform.”

Adlumin offers AWS customers a cloud-native Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) platform with the capability to monitor and defend networks locally, in the cloud and across the globe. AWS customers will be able to explore a wealth of platform features, including built-in compliance reporting tools for PCI DSS, NIST, HIPAA, ISO 270001, GLBA, FFIEC CAT, NCUA ACET and more.

Looking ahead, Adlumin will continue to provide financial institution customers in AWS Marketplace with innovative tools that enhance daily operations, meet ever-evolving industry threats, drive business growth, reduce capacity concerns within IT departments and more.

About Adlumin

Adlumin Inc. is a patented security and compliance automation platform for the financial sector. The Adlumin team has a passion for technology and solving the most difficult problems through the targeted application of data science and compliance integration. Our mission is to “add luminosity” or visibility to every customer’s network processes through real-time threat detection, analysis, and response to ensure sensitive data remains secure.