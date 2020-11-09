BT and RingCentral Extend Partnership to Accelerate Adoption of Cloud-Based Business Communications

LONDON & BELMONT, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BT, the UK’s leading telecommunications and network provider, and RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE: RNG), a leading provider of global enterprise cloud communications, collaboration, and contact center solutions, today announced an expanded partnership to accelerate the adoption of cloud-based communications and support the digital transformation of businesses across the UK. Cloud Work provided by RingCentral will be a lead Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) and Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) offering for BT with small, medium and large sized UK enterprises, as well as public sector customers.

Combining the best of BT’s network leadership and resources with RingCentral’s industry-leading technology, Cloud Work provided by RingCentral, brings reliable, trusted and secure cloud-based communications to organizations across the UK. With integrated voice, video, and team messaging capabilities, the solution provides a seamless communications experience for distributed workforces to collaborate effectively and be productive from anywhere, anytime.

“As businesses continue to navigate through the complexities of Covid-19, our extended partnership with RingCentral reinforces a commitment and shared vision of bringing innovative communications solutions to our customers so they can thrive now, and put the right building blocks in place for a successful post-pandemic workplace,” said Ashish Gupta, Chief Operating Officer, BT’s Enterprise Unit. “Every organization is adopting new remote and digital ways of working, with varying degrees of complexity. By collaborating with partners like RingCentral, we’re focused on removing this complexity for our customers to enable a successful digital transformation journey.”

Key benefits of Cloud Work provided by RingCentral include:

Improved flexibility and productivity as workers can connect anytime and from anywhere with a single, integrated team messaging, video and phone solution

Single business identity enabling enterprises to manage multiple office locations, create an auto receptionist, route calls, and manage directory listings

Seamless integration with all critical business applications and cloud services empowering the workforce to use the cloud and collaborate like never before

Access to a professional services support team of industry experts to assist with initial planning, strategic consultations, comprehensive implementation or integration designs, and provide ongoing support and system training.

“Today people need to work and collaborate productively from everywhere, and that’s what we focus on enabling at RingCentral,” said Anand Eswaran, President and Chief Operating Officer, RingCentral. “We’re delighted to extend our partnership with BT to make our solution available to a broader set of BT’s customers and deliver additional productivity, quality, and cloud economies of scale through tighter integration with BT’s leading fixed and wireless network.”

Cloud Work provided by RingCentral will be available through BT’s Account managers (Corporate and Major Corporate), BT Local Businesses, and through dedicated telesales and call centers. Cloud Work service is provided by RingCentral UK, Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of RingCentral, Inc.

To learn more about Cloud Work provided by RingCentral, visit https://business.bt.com/products/cloud-work/. To learn more about RingCentral, visit ringcentral.com.

About BT

BT Group is the UK’s leading telecommunications and network provider and a leading provider of global communications services and solutions, serving customers in 180 countries. Its principal activities in the UK include the provision of fixed voice, mobile, broadband and TV (including Sport) and a range of products and services over converged fixed and mobile networks to consumer, business and public sector customers. For its global customers, BT provides managed services, security and network and IT infrastructure services to support their operations all over the world. BT consists of four customer-facing units: Consumer, Enterprise, Global and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Openreach, which provides access network services to over 650 communications provider customers who sell phone, broadband and Ethernet services to homes and businesses across the UK.

For the year ended 31 March 2020, BT Group’s reported revenue was £22,905m with reported profit before taxation of £2,353m.

British Telecommunications plc is a wholly-owned subsidiary of BT Group plc and encompasses virtually all businesses and assets of the BT Group. BT Group plc is listed on the London Stock Exchange.

For more information, visit www.bt.com/about.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE: RNG) is a leading provider of cloud Message Video Phone™ (MVP), customer engagement and contact center solutions for businesses worldwide. More flexible and cost-effective than legacy on-premise PBX and video conferencing systems that it replaces, RingCentral empowers modern mobile and distributed workforces to communicate, collaborate, and connect via any mode, any device, and any location. RingCentral’s open platform integrates with leading third-party business applications and enables customers to easily customize business workflows. RingCentral is headquartered in Belmont, California, and has offices around the world.

©2020 RingCentral, Inc. All rights reserved. RingCentral, Message Video Phone, and the RingCentral logo are trademarks of RingCentral, Inc.