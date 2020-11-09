New England Biolabs Expanding Production Capabilities with ABEC Stainless-Steel Fermenters

BETHLEHEM, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ABEC, a global provider of integrated solutions and services for biopharmaceutical manufacturing, today announced New England Biolabs® (NEB®) selected ABEC to expand production capacity at their manufacturing facilities in Ipswich and Rowley, MA. NEB, an international leader in the discovery and production of recombinant proteins for molecular biology applications, will utilize multiple customized stainless-steel fermenters for high-density Escherichia coli fermentation.

Committed to the advancement of science, NEB is a supplier-of-choice for scientific researchers around the world. With expected delivery of the ABEC 400L and 1000L fermenters by mid-2021, the expansion will enable NEB to continue to increase their product offerings. ABEC’s extensive experience, complete in-house capabilities, and long-term credibility will ensure NEB’s ongoing ability to manufacture high-quality products with proven lot-to-lot consistency.

“As the demand for advanced life-science reagents continues to grow, New England Biolabs remains steadfast in our commitment to the highest standards of product quality,” said Maurice Southworth, Executive Director of Production at New England Biolabs. “We chose ABEC for this expansion due to their long track record of fermenter quality and productivity.”

“ABEC is honored to support New England Biolabs’ work in providing advanced proteins to the scientific community,” said Scott Pickering, ABEC President and CEO. “We share their long-term commitment to provide innovative products and services to the life science industry.”

About ABEC

Since 1974, ABEC has been a global leader in delivering integrated process solutions and services for manufacturing in the biopharmaceutical industry. The majority of the world's pharmaceutical and biotech companies are ABEC customers; with many of today's leading therapies manufactured by processes and equipment engineered, manufactured, installed, and serviced by ABEC. ABEC's unique value is based on long experience, complete in-house capabilities, a custom, flexible approach, and long-term credibility. Whether adding capacity or improving existing facilities, ABEC's turn-key solutions and support services reduce overall cost and time to market while delivering maximum productivity. To learn more about ABEC, visit abec.com, email info@abec.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

About New England Biolabs

Established in the mid 1970's, New England Biolabs, Inc. (NEB) is the industry leader in the discovery and production of enzymes for molecular biology applications and now offers the largest selection of recombinant and native enzymes for genomic research. NEB continues to expand its product offerings into areas related to PCR, gene expression, sample preparation for next generation sequencing, synthetic biology, glycobiology, epigenetics and RNA analysis. Additionally, NEB is focused on strengthening alliances that enable new technologies to reach key market sectors, including molecular diagnostics development. New England Biolabs is a privately held company, headquartered in Ipswich, MA, and has extensive worldwide distribution through a network of exclusive distributors, agents and eight subsidiaries located in Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, Japan, Singapore and the UK. For more information about New England Biolabs visit www.neb.com. NEB® and NEW ENGLAND BIOLABS® are registered trademarks of New England Biolabs, Inc.