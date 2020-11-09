KBRA Releases Report Assigning A Rating with Stable Outlook to New Jersey COVID-19 GO Emergency Bonds, 2020 Series A and 2020 Series B (Federally Taxable)

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--On November 4, 2020 Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) assigned a long-term rating of A with a Stable Outlook to the State of New Jersey: New Jersey COVID-19 General Obligation Emergency Bonds, 2020 Series A and New Jersey COVID-19 General Obligation Emergency Bonds, 2020 Series B (Federally Taxable).

KBRA additionally affirmed the long-term rating of A with a Stable Outlook on the State’s outstanding General Obligation Bonds.

Lastly, KBRA affirmed the long-term rating of A- with a Stable Outlook on the following New Jersey Economic Development Authority (NJEDA), New Jersey Educational Facilities Authority (NJEFA), and New Jersey Transportation Trust Fund Authority (NJTTFA) bonds:

NJEDA State Lease Revenue Bonds (State Government Buildings – Health Department and Taxation Division Office Project), 2018 Series A;

NJEDA State Lease Revenue Bonds (State Government Buildings – Health Department, Taxation Division Office and Juvenile Justice Commission Facilities Projects), 2018 Series B (Federally Taxable);

NJEDA State Lease Revenue Bonds (State Government Buildings – Juvenile Justice Commission Facilities Project), 2018 Series C;

NJEDA State Lease Revenue Refunding Bonds (Liberty State Park Project), 2015 Series A;

NJEFA Revenue Bonds, Higher Education Capital Improvement Fund Issues;

NJTTFA Transportation Program Bonds, 2019 Series AA;

NJTTFA Transportation Program Notes (Fixed Rate), 2014 Series BB-1;

NJTTFA Transportation Program Bonds, 2019 Series

