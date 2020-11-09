Sentar Receives FedRAMP Third Party Assessment Organization Accreditation

HUNTSVILLE, Ala.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sentar, Inc. (Sentar), a women-owned business specializing in advanced cybersecurity and intelligence solutions and technology, announced today that they have been approved for accreditation as a Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) Third Party Assessment Organization (3PAO). FedRAMP is a government-wide program that provides a standardized approach to security assessment, authorization and continuous monitoring for cloud-based services. This FedRAMP 3PAO formal designation positions Sentar to either assist in preparing Cloud Service Providers (CSPs) for their offering’s accreditation or to assess and recommend approval for a CSP offering’s formal accreditation award. A formal FedRAMP accreditation enables a CSP’s offering to be used by federal agencies and other Department of Defense contractors. FedRAMP accredited cloud service offerings have passed some of the most rigorous cybersecurity compliance requirements, including design reviews, documentation analysis, penetration testing, test/verification, and resiliency.

In order to earn its 3PAO title, Sentar underwent a meticulous assessment process by the independent accreditation body, American Association for Laboratory Accreditation (A2LA), prior to acceptance by FedRAMP. This assessment was used to verify Sentar’s expertise and competence according to FedRAMP requirements and compliance with international standard, ISO/IEC 17020:2012 – Conformity assessment – Requirements for the operation of various types of bodies performing inspection. Sentar’s successful completion of these requirements was acknowledged via A2LA certificate number 3825.01 with the designation as a Cybersecurity Inspection Body.

Of the thirty-seven companies in the United States to receive this accreditation, Sentar is the only FedRAMP 3PAO headquarter in the state of Alabama and only one of three in the southeast. Due to Sentar’s focus on offering Federal Contractor’s a range of Governance, Regulatory, and Compliance (GRC) services, its personnel share broad leadership experience and subject matter knowledge in a myriad of additional compliance fields – NIST, DFARS, and CMMC. This holistic understanding of all of the federal contractor GRC constraints enables Sentar to address their client’s needs in the most efficient methods possible.

“This certification only validates our team’s established, reliable expertise in compliance,” said Darren Kraabel, Sentar President. “We look forward to working closely with CSPs on their FedRAMP assessments to assist in the industry-wide effort to protect our government’s crucial data.”

For those interested in pursuing Sentar’s FedRAMP validation process, inquiries can be sent to 3PAO@sentar.com.

