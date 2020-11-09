Dentsu taps VidMob to launch global 'attention economy' ad lab initiative.

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--As part of its Attention Economy program, which aims at redefining how advertising campaigns are planned, measured, and optimized for attention, dentsu international announced today that it has partnered with VidMob to offer new depths of creative intelligence and performance to marketers. VidMob’s Agile Creative Studio will now power dentsu’s Attention Ads Lab, the arm of the program focusing on identifying which ads capture consumer attention. This expanded partnership will support brand campaigns across the entire digital ads landscape including social media, programmatic and OTT/CTV channels.

“This global partnership with VidMob gives us the power to change the way that brands think about creative — ushering in a new era of creative data-powered marketing. We are thrilled to be able to bring this capability to our clients in a scalable and meaningful way and are confident that it will supercharge the great work that we are already doing on their behalf today,” said Clive Record, Head of Global Partnerships, dentsu international.

Read the full press release here.

About dentsu international

Part of dentsu, dentsu international is made up of nine leadership brands - Carat, dentsu X, iProspect, Isobar, dentsumcgarrybowen, Merkle, MKTG, Vizeum, Posterscope and supported by its specialist brands. Dentsu International helps clients to win, keep and grow their best customers and achieve meaningful progress for their businesses. With best-in-class services and solutions in media, CRM, and creative, dentsu international operates in over 145 markets worldwide with more than 48,000 dedicated specialists. https://www.dentsu.com/

About VidMob

VidMob is a creative performance platform that provides an end-to-end solution to help brands improve their marketing results with intelligent creative. VidMob is the only company in the world to receive a certified creative marketing partner badge from every major social and digital platform. A portion of every dollar VidMob receives is used to fund pro bono creative services for non-profits through its 501(c)(3) VidMob Gives. Most recently, the company was included in Inc. magazine's annual list of the Best Workplaces for 2020 and VidMob received the 2020 Creative Intelligence Technology Innovation Award from Frost & Sullivan. Learn more about VidMob at www.vidmob.com and VidMob Gives at vidmob.gives.