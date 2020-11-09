Slice Announces New Partnership with Cicis Pizza

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Slice — the innovative tech platform powering America’s local pizzerias — announced today a new partnership with Cicis Pizza that will bring added convenience and value to Cicis customers nationwide. In celebration of the partnership, customers will get $2 off their Cicis orders of $15 or more made on the Slice app until November 22.

“ Cicis Pizza has been the go-to convening spot for families and communities across the country for decades,” said Slice Founder and CEO Ilir Sela. “ As the pandemic changes the way we all live and eat, we hope consumers find comfort in knowing they can now easily have their go-to Cicis order right at home for an affordable family option.”

As part of this new partnership, Cicis will utilize the Slice Delivery service in addition to online ordering on Slice’s marketplace. In light of the dining restrictions in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Slice will make it easier for customers to order online and have their favorite Cicis pizzas, cinnamon rolls, and more delivered safely to their front door. Slice charges a small flat fee per order, making it the lowest-cost online ordering marketplace in the industry. As COVID-19 continues to bring challenges to American small businesses, this partnership will provide an additional technology platform for customers to order from Cicis.

“ We are excited to partner with Slice and provide yet another way for our customers to access all of the pizza, cheesy bread and desserts they crave from the comfort of their home,” said Cicis CEO Bill Mitchell. “ We know our customers are looking for great pizza at a great value, and Slice’s low-cost, secure delivery will help us to provide them just that.”

Since Slice Delivery was made available in May of this year, 1,500 of Slice’s partner shops have benefited from this add-on service. Slice launched the product offering as part of their ongoing effort to help local pizza shops continue to thrive through the challenges of COVID-19. With Slice Delivery, shops can quickly opt-into the service and Slice does the rest, including matching shops with drivers and coordinating deliveries. This new product allows independent pizzerias to set their own delivery pricing.

About Slice

Slice transforms independent pizzerias with the specialized technology, marketing, data insights, and shared services they need, all at a low fixed cost per order, to serve today’s digital-minded customers. Enabling these small businesses to thrive against major corporate chains, Slice makes it easy for customers to order from their go-to shops and discover their next favorite. Serial tech entrepreneur Ilir Sela started Slice to solve the digital challenges of his family’s New York City pizzerias. Today, the company partners with over 14,000 pizzerias across 3,000 cities in all 50 states forming the nation’s largest marketplace for authentic pizza.

For more information on Slice’s product and company, visit slicelife.com, and follow Slice on LinkedIn, Instagram, and Twitter.

About Cicis Pizza

Founded in 1985, Cicis, the unlimited pizza buffet, sought out to be the “Best Pizza Value Anywhere.” Today, the buffet expands far beyond just pizza and includes salads, desserts and wings for an affordable price. In addition to dine-in and pick-up options, Cicis can now deliver right to customers’ homes. Additionally, the guest experience is heightened with a family-friendly game room at each location. Headquartered in Irving, Texas, Cicis has about 300 locations in more than 25 states.

For more information about Cicis and the franchise opportunity, visit https://franchise.cicis.com. Expansion is planned nationwide.