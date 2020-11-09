Intercontinental Exchange to Launch ICE Futures Abu Dhabi and the World’s First Murban Crude Futures Contracts on March 29, 2021

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE), a leading operator of global exchanges and clearing houses and provider of mortgage technology, data and listings services, today announced that it plans to launch ICE Futures Abu Dhabi (IFAD) and the world’s first futures contracts based on Murban crude oil on March 29, 2021, subject to the completion of regulatory approvals.

In November 2019, ICE announced its plans to launch IFAD, with the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) - the producer of Murban crude - and nine of the world’s largest energy traders partnering with ICE on the launch.

ICE Murban Crude Oil Futures will be a physically delivered contract with delivery at Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on a free on board (FOB) basis. ICE Murban Futures will be complemented with a range of cash settled derivatives. These include outright, differential and crack differentials against Brent, WTI, Gasoil and Naphtha among others, as well as inter-commodity spreads, which are planned to launch alongside Murban futures.

Contracts traded at IFAD will be cleared at ICE Clear Europe, a leading energy clearing house, and will clear alongside ICE’s leading global energy futures platform covering oil, natural gas and the environmental complex, allowing customers to benefit from associated margin offsets and delivering meaningful capital efficiencies.

About ADNOC

ADNOC is one of the world’s leading diversified energy and petrochemicals groups with a daily production capacity of about 4 million barrels of oil and 10.5 billion cubic feet of natural gas. ADNOC is a primary catalyst for the UAE’s growth and diversification. For further information: media@adnoc.ae.

