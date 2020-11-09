GE Healthcare, GenesisCare Partner to Tackle Two Biggest Health Burdens Globally, Deliver Improved Cancer and Cardiovascular Care to Patients Around the World

CHICAGO & SYDNEY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GE Healthcare, the leading global provider of advanced medical imaging, and GenesisCare, a leading provider of integrated cancer care globally and cardiovascular care in Australia, today announced a strategic partnership aimed at improving patient outcomes for the two biggest health burdens globally, cancer and heart disease.

GE Healthcare will supply and service the latest CT, MRI, PET/CT, SPECT, digital mammography, and Ultrasound equipment to GenesisCare's 440+ cancer and cardiovascular disease treatment centers across Australia, the U.S., the U.K., and Spain. The partnership brings together GenesisCare's leadership in the delivery of cancer and cardiac screening, diagnosis, treatments, and GE Healthcare's world-class imaging technologies, digital infrastructure, oncology and cardiology solutions, data analytics, and clinical decision support capabilities. GenesisCare recently acquired major U.S. integrated cancer care provider, 21st Century Oncology, increasing access to world-class cancer care for patients across U.S. communities as well as its global network.

Separately, the companies plan to explore further partnership on research activities, with the aim of improving clinical care and outcomes for millions of patients around the world, through technology, education, care pathway development, and theranostics—an innovative and personalized approach that combines molecular imaging and radiotherapy to seek and destroy advanced cancers without damaging healthy tissue.

Cancer is the second-leading cause of death globally1 after cardiovascular disease (CVD)2, where cases are predicted to increase by more than 60 percent over the next 20 years.3 GE Healthcare's comprehensive diagnostic imaging and monitoring portfolio can be deployed throughout the patient's cancer or cardiac journey, from initial screening and diagnosis, through therapy guidance facilitating minimally invasive treatment, to monitoring patient progress.

" Together with GenesisCare, we aim to offer patients greater access to leading medical technologies, more precise intervention and individualized treatment leading to a new standard of personalized healthcare," said GE Healthcare President & CEO, Kieran Murphy. " We hope that combining GenesisCare's clinical excellence with GE Healthcare's medical diagnostic innovation and AI capabilities will positively impact millions of cancer and cardiac patients."

GenesisCare Founder and Global Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Dan Collins, said it was important to continue to increase investment and access for doctors and patients during the current COVID-19 pandemic.

" Cancer and heart disease haven't stopped during this pandemic, and high-quality imaging and diagnosis will be in greater demand than ever as many people begin to feel more comfortable accessing screening services," Mr. Collins said.

" Our new global partnership with GE Healthcare will allow for better patient access to state-of-the-art technology and exciting research collaborations that will raise the bar in delivering care for patients of the future. We are delighted to partner with U.S.-headquartered GE Healthcare to help ensure that cancer patients in our more than 290 treatment locations across the U.S. receive rapid access to the latest advancements in oncology treatments."

With 5,000+ doctors and specialists reaching 400,000 patients across 440 locations internationally each year, Australia-based GenesisCare is expanding its footprint and impact around the globe – including plans to invest $300M in the United States over the next three years. Having recently acquired U.S. based 21st Century Oncology, GenesisCare has become one of the largest networks of integrated oncology care in the world, with treatment centers and clinics across the U.S., Australia, the U.K., and Spain.

About GE Healthcare:

GE Healthcare is the $16.7 billion healthcare business of GE (NYSE:GE). As a leading global medical technology and digital solutions innovator, GE Healthcare enables clinicians to make faster, more informed decisions through intelligent devices, data analytics, applications and services, supported by its Edison intelligence platform. With over 100 years of healthcare industry experience and around 50,000 employees globally, the company operates at the center of an ecosystem working toward precision health, digitizing healthcare, helping drive productivity and improve outcomes for patients, providers, health systems and researchers around the world. Follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and Insights, or visit our website www.gehealthcare.com for more information.

About GenesisCare:

Sydney headquartered GenesisCare delivers treatment to people with cancer and heart disease, the two largest disease burdens globally. Every year GenesisCare clinical teams see more than 400,000 people at more than 440 locations. This includes our 293 locations in the U.S., 38 locations in Australia, 14 in the U.K. and 21 in Spain. Globally the organization employs more than 5,500 highly trained physicians, healthcare professionals and support staff across Australia, the U.K., Spain, and now in the U.S.

GenesisCare leads or is a part of more than 150 clinical trials and is investing significantly in the development of new treatment techniques and solutions for patients. Our purpose is to design care experiences that get the best possible life outcomes. We believe that care should be focused on the individual, not the condition, and are proud of our world-class patient satisfaction ratings. For more information, visit genesiscare.com. Follow us on LinkedIn. #designingbettercare

