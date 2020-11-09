Standard Hydrogen Partners with EnfraWaste to Turn Non-Recyclable Plastics into Zero-Emission Fuel in Canada

BOCA RATON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Standard Hydrogen Company, Inc. (www.standardh2.com), announced today it signed a joint venture agreement with EnfraWaste (www.enfrawaste.com) to create a new corporation called Standard Hydrogen Canada, Inc. As part of the agreement, Standard Hydrogen Canada will initially produce more than 140 metric tonnes of zero-emission hydrogen daily from non-recyclable plastics. Toronto-based EnfraWaste and Standard Hydrogen Company will each own 50% of the new entity, a corporation licensed to build and deploy hydrogen plants throughout Canada.

“This landmark agreement keeps massive amounts of non-recyclable plastics out of Canada’s landfills and sets the stage for a hydrogen economy in the country since the volume of hydrogen Standard Hydrogen Canada aims to produce will be enough to fuel four million cars per day,” said Alan Mintzer, Standard Hydrogen CEO. “Standard Hydrogen Canada becomes the pioneer in providing low-cost hydrogen fuel.”

Standard Hydrogen reactors produce white hydrogen--a new category offering a zero-emission, waste-to-energy (WTE) solution for the private sector, infrastructure and government. The reactors will produce hydrogen cleanly and inexpensively by turning non-recyclable plastics into pure hydrogen fuel and valuable carbon products, all without producing any greenhouse gases. This patented process has the potential to clean the land and waterways while eliminating most of the waste being dumped into landfills.

EnfraWaste helps a broad spectrum of manufacturing organizations around the globe lower costs, mitigate risks and environmental issues with WTE solutions. The company has contracts to handle non-recyclable plastics and hydrocarbons with a multinational consumer goods corporation and other companies.

The joint venture between EnfraWaste and Standard Hydrogen anticipates initially converting more than 1,000 metric tonnes of post-manufacturing plastics in southern Ontario daily, commencing in the third quarter of 2021. When the operation is at full-capacity, distributed hydrogen-conversion plants will handle more than 180,000 metric tonnes of material each day—or enough to create nearly 25 million kilograms of hydrogen fuel daily.

“This low-cost hydrogen fuel will be able to power industrial and commercial operations as well as every type of transportation without any emissions,” said Martin Vroegh, EnfraWaste Executive Director. “We are excited about this pollution-free solution to clean the planet and mine non-recyclable plastic from landfills.”

About Standard Hydrogen

Standard Hydrogen Company Inc. is an innovative, breakthrough company that developed and patented technology to economically split hydrogen sulfide derived from hydrocarbon waste into pure, hydrogen and sulfur. The company’s process requires no precious metal catalysts and requires little to no maintenance. The operation is easy, cost efficient, and most importantly, environmentally clean. For more information, visit www.standardh2.com.

About EnfraWaste

Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, EnfraWaste is a professional services firm specializing in the development, finance, ownership, and management of sustainable waste infrastructure projects with a long-term, build and hold strategy delivering secure and stable returns to its investors with a focus on North America and internationally. More information is available at www.enfrawaste.com.

#SustainableEnergy #HydrogenEconomy #WhiteHydrogen #WasteToEnergy