Maxwell House Announces $200,000 Donation, Multiyear Partnership With Operation FINALLY HOME to Build Homes for Veterans in Need

PITTSBURGH & CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--More than 1 million veterans are considered at risk of homelessness and hundreds of thousands more are impacted by injuries and disabilities that make it hard for them to own a home that suits their unique needs. This Veteran’s Day, Maxwell House, a brand that has fueled and celebrated hardworking Americans for over 100 years, is partnering with Operation FINALLY HOME by donating $200,000 to build mortgage-free homes for veterans in need over the next two years.

Just like Maxwell House, Operation FINALLY HOME is dedicated to supporting our nation’s military heroes and their families. The partnership will kick off this fall in Fernandina Beach near Jacksonville, Fla., where U.S. Marine Sgt. Bradley Thomas and his family will receive their new, mortgage-free home.

After serving his country for nearly eight years, Sgt. Thomas medically retired in 2015 and received numerous accolades for his patriotism. He has overcome several hardships while transitioning from military to civilian life but has since found employment and dedicated his life to giving back to his fellow veterans. Sgt. Thomas now works as a Veterans Service Officer to help veterans navigate benefits and healthcare. He also founded his own nonprofit with the mission to help fellow veterans through fishing charters and guided hunts. Receiving a mortgage-free home is the next step in Sgt. Thomas’ journey and allows him to build a better life for his family, while focusing on his work helping fellow veterans.

Click here to watch the moment Sgt. Thomas found out he would receive a mortgage-free home and to learn more about his story.

“ At Maxwell House, we believe that after their hard work protecting our country, veterans deserve more. They deserve a home to call their own,” said Darin Snyder, senior associate brand manager for Maxwell House. “ Sgt. Thomas’ story is truly an inspiration. His story represents the larger issue of veteran homelessness in the U.S. and the importance of bringing this issue to light. We are so proud to work with Operation FINALLY HOME to help build homes for veterans and help veterans after they’ve sacrificed so much for us.”

Operation FINALLY HOME is a nonprofit that works with builders, corporate sponsors and the local community to provide custom-built, mortgage-free homes and home modifications to deserving veterans, first responders and widows of the fallen, so they have a place to call their own.

“ We are honored to partner with Maxwell House, Lennar and the Jacksonville community to provide a mortgage-free home for Sgt Thomas,” said Rusty Carroll, executive director for Operation FINALLY HOME. “ Hearing Sgt. Thomas’ story and learning about his service was extremely moving to all of us at Operation FINALLY HOME. He has given so much back to his community and we are grateful to be able to show our gratitude to him and his family with the gift of a new, mortgage-free home.”

The home for Sgt. Thomas and his family is being built by the Northeast Florida division of Lennar, a builder that has worked hard to make homeownership more accessible for military members and veterans.

“ Lennar strives to make buying a new construction home an easy experience for service members like Sgt. Thomas and his family,” said Matt Devereaux, division president for Lennar Jacksonville. “ We believe every sailor, soldier and veteran deserves that rewarding feeling of owning a home. This is the second mortgage-free home Lennar has donated to a U.S. service member in the Jacksonville area. Supporting our military veterans is an important part of Lennar’s mission and always will be.”

Maxwell House is also inviting people to join in a virtual housewarming celebration for Sgt. Thomas by using #MaxwellHousesforHeroes on Twitter until Nov. 23 to thank him for his service and congratulate him and his family on their new home.

Homes aren’t the only way Maxwell House will say “thank you” to the nation’s veterans this year. Starting today at 12 p.m. EST, Maxwell House is offering veterans and active servicemen and women coupons, while supplies last, for a free canister of the limited-edition Maxwell Houses for Heroes Pack (1 lb. and 3 lbs.). The coupon will be available to download on Coupons.com and can be redeemed online and at select grocery retailers around the country through November 16. No military ID required.

Through the end of the month, Maxwell House is also sponsoring the Hero Block on the History Channel, which is from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. EST on Saturdays and puts an extra spotlight on honoring our country’s men and women of service. Viewers will be able to watch the video featuring Sgt. Thomas and his family during the Hero Block.

For more information on Maxwell House, visit www.myfoodandfamily.com/brands/maxwell-house and follow Maxwell House on Twitter (@Maxwell_House) for more information on Maxwell Houses for Heroes.

ABOUT THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY

For 150 years, we have produced some of the world’s most beloved products at The Kraft Heinz Company (Nasdaq: KHC). We are one of the largest global food and beverage companies, with 2019 net sales of approximately $25 billion. Our portfolio is a diverse mix of iconic and emerging brands. As the guardians of these brands and the creators of innovative new products, we are dedicated to the sustainable health of our people and our planet. To learn more, visit www.kraftheinzcompany.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

ABOUT Operation FINALLY HOME

Based in New Braunfels, Texas, Operation FINALLY HOME was established in 2005 as a nonpartisan/nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization with a mission to provide homes and home modifications to America’s military heroes, first responders and widows of the fallen. In 2020, Operation FINALLY HOME is celebrating 15 years of honoring heroes with homes, and recently hit a milestone of 275 projects completed or in planning stages. Operation FINALLY HOME partners with corporate sponsors, builder associations, builders, remodelers, developers, individual contributors and volunteers to help these heroes and their families by addressing one of their most pressing needs – a place to call home. For more information about Operation FINALLY HOME, visit OperationFINALLYHOME.org, follow @OpFINALLYHOME on Twitter and find us on Facebook.

ABOUT LENNAR

Lennar Corporation, founded in 1954, is one of the nation's leading builders of quality homes for all generations. Lennar builds affordable, move-up and active adult homes primarily under the Lennar brand name. Lennar's Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing, title and closing services primarily for buyers of Lennar's homes and, through LMF Commercial, originates mortgage loans secured primarily by commercial real estate properties throughout the United States. Lennar's Multifamily segment is a nationwide developer of high-quality multifamily rental properties. LenX drives Lennar's technology, innovation and strategic investments. For more information about Lennar, please visit www.lennar.com.