Janie and Jack Partners With Designer, Stylist and CEO Rachel Zoe for Second Limited Edition Holiday and Resort Collections

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, children’s fashion brand, Janie and Jack, debuts its next iteration of glamorous and elevated looks through its latest collection with celebrated fashion designer, entrepreneur, and mom, Rachel Zoe. The two-collection partnership launches with the Rachel Zoe x Janie and Jack Exclusive Party Collection and incorporates elements of Rachel’s signature style into celebration-ready looks for girls and boys — with metallic and shine, pops of color, and luxe fabrics from lame and plissé to soft velvet and faux fur. New this year, families can enjoy a “mother-daughter” moment with a gold lurex plissé dress and plush faux fur coat that matches 2 pieces from Rachel Zoe’s women’s Holiday collection. The duo will also drop a Resort Collection on December 7 with standout resort wear.

“After having a ball together last holiday, I knew our partnership with Rachel was far from over. The holidays are all about celebrating together, and her signature style brings an unexpected sparkle to our modern-classic Janie and Jack aesthetic that perfectly captures the season,” said Shelly Walsh, SVP and General Manager, Janie and Jack. “I’m beyond excited to showcase this year’s collection, and as Rachel says, ‘glamour is a state of mind’ so we can’t wait to see families shine however they celebrate this holiday season.”

The Rachel Zoe x Janie and Jack Exclusive Party Collection offers 30 stylish pieces of clothing and accessories, available in sizes 12-18 months to 12 years with prices ranging from $19.50 - $169.00 featuring signature metallic dresses and jacquard suits for girls with accessories like headbands, metallic leather shoes and a cream faux fur purse. For boy, a soft velvet grey suit, cream dinner jacket and black tuxedo pants can be worn with a wool felted fedora and more. For a family matching moment, the collection includes a floral printed lame dress for girl that matches back to a tie for boy.

“I am beyond excited to be collaborating with Janie and Jack again this Holiday and Resort season,” said Rachel Zoe. “Together we’ve created children’s collections full of everything I love including signature metallic dresses, soft velvet suiting, and playful prints that you and your little ones will fall in love with! I am so happy to share that a few of my favorite styles match looks from my new women’s collection to make for the most glamorous mommy-and-me moment.”

On December 7, Rachel Zoe and Janie and Jack will introduce a new Resort Collection featuring 25 pieces for girl and boy, whether that’s for use in your own backyard or if you’re escaping the winter cold for a warm family getaway. For girl, the looks range from soft beachy hues on ruffled dresses to palm and paisley print sets, along with metallic and gold accents on swimsuits, sunglasses, and sandals. For boy, you can expect chic styles including allover palm print shirt and shorts, denim jacket, and linen button downs, pairing back to striped and printed swim trunks, collared shirts, and matching accessories. The collection will be available in sizes 3-6 months to 12 years with prices ranging from $14.00 – $85.00.

Both the Party and Resort Collections will be sold at select Janie and Jack stores (NYC, LA and Newport Beach) and online at janieandjack.com. Join the conversation on social media by tagging #rachelzoexjanieandjack, @janieandjack and @rachelzoe, and visit janieandjack.com/the-exclusive-party-collection for more information on the collection.

To further celebrate the holiday season, Janie and Jack will be launching its first-ever Holiday Program — an engaging and interactive calendar of virtual moments to inspire families with special at-home activities. Rachel Zoe will kick-off the program with a styling video including tips for families as they prepare for holiday photo moments. Starting later this month, visit www.janieandjackholiday.com for new content that will debut weekly throughout the holidays from various friends of Janie and Jack, including sweepstakes with exciting partners, and more.

ABOUT JANIE AND JACK

Janie and Jack is a design house with every kid at its heart—because individual style starts early. Each season collections feature modern twists on classic fashion. Janie and Jack is known for family moments, thoughtful details and memorable gifts. Visit Janie and Jack stores nationwide for kids’ clothing from newborn to size 6 and janieandjack.com for up to size 12.

ABOUT RACHEL ZOE

Rachel Zoe, CEO and Founder Rachel Zoe, Inc. and CURATEUR

Founder and Editor-at-Large The Zoe Report

Rachel Zoe is a distinguished designer, CEO, editor, author, TV personality and entrepreneur renowned for her effortless take on glamour. As a designer, Zoe makes her exceptional taste and expertise accessible to the fashion savvy as Creative Director of the Rachel Zoe Collection, comprised of ready-to-wear, footwear and accessory lines available at shoprachelzoe.com. Zoe is Founder and Chief Curator of the luxury fashion, beauty and lifestyle membership, CURATEUR by Rachel Zoe and serves as Founder and Editor-at-Large of online style destination, The Zoe Report, which covers fashion, beauty trends and inspiration that reaches over 14 million monthly users worldwide. She started her career as a world-renowned stylist revolutionizing the styling business and inspiring future generations of stylists. Zoe is committed to philanthropic organizations both locally and globally, serving as an Ambassador for Save the Children and on the Board of Directors for Baby2Baby. In addition to being recognized as an avid philanthropist, Zoe has been on countless most influential lists from virtually every domestic and international fashion and financial publication. Rachel and her husband, Rodger Berman, run their global lifestyle brand all while being parents to two young boys, Skyler and Kaius.