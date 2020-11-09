U.S. Air Force Awards MarkLogic Prime Contractor Position to Support the Advanced Battle Management Systems (ABMS)

SAN CARLOS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MarkLogic Corporation, a leader in simplifying cloud data integration, today announced the U.S. Air Force has awarded MarkLogic a prime contractor position on the $950 million Indefinite-delivery, Indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract to support the Advanced Battle Management Systems (ABMS). This contract is part of a multiple award, multi-level security effort to provide development and operation of systems as a unified force across all domains (air, land, sea, space, cyber, and electromagnetic spectrum) in an open architecture family of systems that enables capabilities via multiple integrated platforms.

The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center’s (AFLCMC) Chief Architect Integration Office (CAIO) has selected MarkLogic to perform work in Data, Security Processing, and Applications to enable rapid decision making and all-domain command and control. The system is part of the Department of Defense Joint All-Domain Command and Control (JADC2) concept and will enable all services to operate together as part of a joint team.

“We are very pleased the Air Force chose MarkLogic to support the ABMS,” said Kim Kok, Head of U.S. Federal at MarkLogic. “MarkLogic will advance their mission with our best-in-class technology.”

Mission-critical and sensitive data requires secure information delivery, advanced analytics, and complex data integration delivered quickly to establish decision superiority. MarkLogic® is already proven on government systems with demanding security policies and will provide U.S. Air Force with the technology they need for battle superiority on the JADC2 mission.

