Allegheny Health Network Partners with Omnicell to Drive Safety and Efficiency for Medication Management Across Western Pennsylvania Network

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ: OMCL), a leading provider of medication management and supply chain solutions for health systems, today announced a new partnership with Allegheny Health Network (AHN), to provide central pharmacy dispensing and medication management at the point of care across the network’s 13 hospital locations in western Pennsylvania.

Through this agreement, AHN will convert its existing medication management systems, with opportunity to expand, to Omnicell’s industry-leading platform, automation, and technology-enabled services. These services include central pharmacy IV compounding and dispensing, and medication management in patient care areas through the company’s XT Automated Dispensing Systems.

The pharmacy supply chain is one of the most complex and costly operations within a health system. Lack of visibility into the supply chain can lead to a myriad of challenges for health systems. For example, studies have shown that expired medications contribute to massive amounts of medication waste for hospitals, estimated to cost $800 million a year.1 Omnicell’s technology-enabled solutions provide visibility to robust pharmacy data analytics that will help AHN to make data-driven medication management decisions across their network.

“Patient safety is one of our highest priorities at Allegheny Health Network and we are excited to be implementing a leading-edge medication management solution that will further enhance our pharmacy safety protocols,” said Laura Mark, vice president, Pharmacy, at AHN. “Better visibility to our pharmacy supply chain will help drive a safer, more efficient, and ultimately, more cost-effective pharmacy operation across our growing network.”

Omnicell’s long-term partnerships with more than 140 of the Top 300 U.S. health systems,2 including AHN, are advancing the journey to the Autonomous Pharmacy, a roadmap to develop a zero-error, fully automated medication management infrastructure. Leveraging automation, intelligence, and technology-enabled services, the Autonomous Pharmacy will empower pharmacists, nurses, clinicians, and pharmacy staff to focus on patient and clinician satisfaction.

“As an extension of the pharmacy team, we are committed to driving safety and efficiency across the AHN network, supporting our common goal to achieve the zero-error pharmacy,” said Scott Seidelmann, executive vice president and chief commercial officer at Omnicell.

About Allegheny Health Network

Allegheny Health Network (AHN.org), a Highmark Health company, is an integrated healthcare delivery system serving the greater Western Pennsylvania region. The Network is composed of 13 hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, Health + Wellness Pavilions, multiple employed physician organizations, home and community based health services, a research institute, and a group purchasing organization. The Network provides patients with access to a complete spectrum of advanced medical services, including nationally recognized programs for primary and emergency care, trauma care, cardiovascular disease, organ transplantation, cancer care, orthopedic surgery, neurology and neurosurgery, women’s health, diabetes, autoimmune disease and more. AHN employs approximately 21,000 people, has more than 2,500 physicians on its medical staff and serves as a clinical campus for Drexel University College of Medicine and the Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine.

About Omnicell

Since 1992, Omnicell has been committed to transforming the pharmacy care delivery model to dramatically improve outcomes and lower costs. Through the vision of the autonomous pharmacy, a combination of automation, intelligence, and technology-enabled services, powered by a cloud data platform, Omnicell supports more efficient ways to manage medications across all care settings. Over 7,000 healthcare facilities worldwide use Omnicell automation and analytics solutions to help increase operational efficiency, reduce medication errors, deliver actionable intelligence, and improve patient safety. More than 50,000 institutional and retail pharmacies across North America and the United Kingdom leverage Omnicell's innovative medication adherence and population health solutions to improve patient engagement and adherence to prescriptions, helping to reduce costly hospital readmissions. To learn more, visit www.omnicell.com.

OMCL-G

1 Allen M. The myth of drug expiration dates. ProPublica. July 18, 2017. https://www.propublica.org/article/the-myth-of-drug-expiration-dates

2 As defined by Definitive Healthcare