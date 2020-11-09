Ammunition Named Agency of Record for BOCCHI, Providing Creative, Public Relations, and Social Media Management Services

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ammunition has been selected by BOCCHI, a leading brand in the kitchen and bathroom products industry, as its new creative, public relations, and social media management agency.

For nearly 70 years, BOCCHI has been a leading brand in the kitchen and bathroom products industry. Since its establishment in 1950, the values of BOCCHI have never changed: creative and innovative excellence at every level, as well as care for people and for the environment. BOCCHI’s mission has always been to provide unique experiences by offering its partners innovative, high quality, and creative solutions. Today, BOCCHI brings together tradition and design, while proudly standing for quality, durability, and care in its products.

Ammunition is an independent, full-service agency building brands that build the world. Experts in demand generation and lead management, Ammunition has extensive experience serving brands in home & building products and building construction, partnering with brands to drive business with leading-edge digital strategy, personalized CRM, break-through creative, and everything in between.

In its responsibilities as BOCCHI’s agency of record, Ammunition will lead creative development, public relations, and social media management, as well as other services, in support of the BOCCHI brand, both in North America and with international audiences.

“It goes without saying that we’re proud to add BOCCHI to our ever-growing roster of clients in the home and building industry. Since we first met the team, we’ve been keen to support the work they’re doing, and to be involved in their truly unique line of sinks, faucets, and accessories. Being able to build this brand and present this story to the world is truly an exciting opportunity, and a testament to what we’re building at Ammunition” says Jeremy Heilpern, CEO at Ammunition.

“The last 12 months have been a period of tremendous growth and opportunity at BOCCHI. The time was right to lean into the momentum we’re building. By adding Ammunition to the team, we’re taking a dramatic step forward in both formalizing the BOCCHI story, and bringing that story to the kitchen and bath community. We couldn’t be more excited to have them by our side.” says Akgun Seckiner, President and Managing Partner at BOCCHI.

Adding BOCCHI to the client roster is the latest in a series of new business wins for Ammunition in 2020, a year that has seen agency billings more than double due to sustained new business growth in the home & building products category. This assignment begins immediately and will be serviced from Ammunition’s headquarters in Midtown, Atlanta.

About Ammunition

Ammunition, a member of the global agency network Worldwide Partners, is an independent, full-service agency building brands that build the world. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Ammunition partners with brands to drive business with leading-edge digital strategy, personalized CRM, break-through creative, and everything in between. For more information, please visit www.ammunition.agency

About BOCCHI

Bocchi is a well-established company rooted in Italy, with 67 years of experience in the kitchen and bathroom industry. Bocchi offers a wide range of products—extending from classical to modern designs—to a vast network of customers around the world, through its subsidiaries in Europe and North America. The product line ranges from fireclay kitchen and bathroom products and fixtures, to kitchen accessories and the Care & Comfort series, specifically designed for the comfort of disabled and elderly people. For more information, please visit www.bocchiusa.com