BearingPoint and Celonis Deepen Partnership – New Execution Management Services for Operational and Process Excellence

AMSTERDAM--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Management and technology consultancy BearingPoint and Celonis, the global leader in Execution Management Systems (EMS), are intensifying their cooperation. The firms will offer innovative process mining-based services enabling companies to unlock value by analyzing and optimizing their execution capacity – the optimum achievable level of performance with available time and resources.

Software solutions, innovative IP, and process consultancy – joint expertise that impacts business outcomes

The combination of Celonis’ technological expertise with BearingPoint’s cross-industry consulting services will enable customers to close ‘execution gaps’ between optimal execution capacity and average achievement. These occur because business processes run across rigid and fragmented IT landscapes, resulting in errors, inefficiencies, and delays that constrain performance.

The enhanced partnership creates an expanded service package that will benefit companies seeking holistic execution management solutions. Dashboards and analysis are available for companies in all value chain areas, from planning to procurement and production. This optimization of execution capacity reduces costly and time-consuming rework while also increasing planning accuracy.

Execution Management – analysis of digital footprints for optimal execution capacity

The Celonis EMS leverages process mining technology to extract data in real-time from source systems. It identifies the most impactful execution gaps and recommends or automates actions to improve execution capacity.

Christoph Kisker, Vice President Digital Consulting, at Celonis: “We are extremely excited to be combining our software know-how with the consulting expertise of BearingPoint to offer our customers entirely new services. With our joint Execution Management services, we have the potential to close execution gaps in all areas of the supply chain and to advise companies on precisely how to make their processes even more efficient and implement them successfully.”

Innovative assets and consulting solutions for the entire value chain

BearingPoint supports companies in carrying out projects and software implementation in process analysis and implementing specific process optimization measures. In this way, significant savings can be achieved in all business areas, often even where companies already consider their processes to be largely optimized.

Damien Palacci, Global Leader Consulting Portfolio at BearingPoint, says: “We are delighted that the partnership with Celonis is further deepened and that we can now offer our customers new solutions tailored to their needs. These innovative additions to our offerings include Process Mining as a Service, analytics, and IP around technology implementations and end-to-end processes. Our goal is to optimize and standardize processes along the entire value chain.”

As a valued partner, BearingPoint is also a sponsor for the regional events in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, and France of the virtual Celonis World Tour taking place between November 3 to 18, 2020.

About Celonis

Celonis believes that every company can unlock its full execution capacity. Powered by its market-leading process mining core, the Celonis Execution Management System provides a set of instruments, applications, and developer studio and platform capabilities for business executives and users. The Celonis EMS offerings help companies manage every facet of execution management from analytics to strategy and planning, management, actions and automation. Celonis has thousands of customers, including ABB, AstraZeneca, Bosch, Coca-Cola, Citibank, Dell, GSK, John Deere, L’Oréal, Siemens, Uber, Vodafone and Whirlpool. Celonis is headquartered in Munich, Germany and New York City, USA and has 15 offices worldwide.

About BearingPoint

BearingPoint is an independent management and technology consultancy with European roots and a global reach. The company operates in three business units: The first unit covers the advisory business with a clear focus on five key areas to drive growth across all regions. The second unit provides IP-driven managed services beyond SaaS and offers business-critical services to its clients, supporting their business success. The third unit provides the software for successful digital transformation and regulatory requirements. It is also designed to explore innovative business models with clients and partners by driving the financing and development of start-ups and leveraging ecosystems.

BearingPoint's clients include many of the world's leading companies and organizations. The firm has a global consulting network with more than 10,000 people and supports clients in over 70 countries, engaging with them to achieve measurable and sustainable success.

