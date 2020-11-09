OURA Launches Unity Hats in Support of the First Virtual Camp Ronald McDonald for Good Times

CEO of OURA and camp graduate, Keane Veran, sharing some laughs with Carson, a current camper, during his time volunteering as a counselor at Camp Ronald McDonald for Good Times. (Photo: Business Wire)

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--OURA, a mission-driven social enterprise known for its high-tech health and wellness solutions built into everyday lifestyle products, today announced the launch of its Unity Hat—a dedicated line of headwear for Camp Ronald McDonald for Good Times, supporting its first ever virtual Camp at Home experience for pediatric cancer patients. Every Unity Hat sold sponsors one child’s Camp at Home experience.

Camp Ronald McDonald for Good Times has been creating a positive long-lasting impact on children with cancer and their families by providing fun-filled, medically supervised, year-round activities for 38 years. In order to continue serving families safely amid COVID-19 concerns, it launched Camp at Home – a virtual program designed to bring the camp experience to life from the safety of home, and enabling campers to stay connected with the counselors and friends that became family.

As a survivor of childhood leukemia, former camper for many years and more recently a counselor, “it was only natural to partner with Camp Ronald McDonald for Good Times to pay it forward,” stated Keane Veran, CEO and co-founder of OURA. “Camp Ronald McDonald helped me find the hope I needed to fight my leukemia, which I now aim to pass on to others. In addition to enduring critical illnesses, these children are also incredibly challenged by the pandemic. The experience is more valuable now than ever.”

The Unity Hat is designed with self-sterilizing technology (perfect for those who have lost their hair and are more prone to skin infections) and is moisture wicking, breathable, deodorizing, hypoallergenic, UV protective and fits anyone. The Unity Hat is now available in Medium and is being offered at $79.

“As thousands of Americans grapple with their first experience in extended quarantine, we are reminded of the extraordinary bravery of our young campers who, as pediatric cancer patients typically face one to four years in isolation while receiving treatment,” stated Fatima Djelmane Rodriguez, Executive Director of Camp Ronald McDonald for Good Times. “At Camp Ronald McDonald for Good Times, we are honored to provide an authentic childhood experience for these young warriors and their families in a medically and psychologically safe environment created especially for them.”

To learn more or to purchase the product, please visit www.ouragami.org.

ABOUT OURA: Based in Los Angeles, California and founded in 2017, OURA is a mission-driven social enterprise that works to infuse high-tech solutions into everyday products like antimicrobial face masks, aprons, facial cleansing products, clothing and more. OURA combines technology and design to provide consumers with antimicrobial apparel and home goods that are scientifically backed and extensively verified. As a trailblazer in creating cleaner lifestyle products, OURA is committed to providing consumers with laboratory-tested products that are safe and effective. Through a focus on innovative high-performance product solutions, as well as a commitment to creating change, building communities and honest manufacturing, OURA seeks to empower people to live healthier lives. Learn more by visiting: https://ouragami.org/.

ABOUT CAMP RONALD MCDONALD FOR GOOD TIMES: Camp Ronald McDonald for Good Times is a program of Ronald McDonald House Charities® of Southern California (RMHCSC). For more than 40 years, RMHCSC has been dedicated to improving the health and well-being of children and families across Indio, Kern, Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara and Ventura counties. RMHCSC helps families with critically-ill children stay together, connecting them with others facing similar challenges through its six Ronald McDonald Houses® in Bakersfield, Inland Empire, Long Beach, Los Angeles, Orange and Pasadena and two Ronald McDonald Family Rooms®. One of a few chapters to operate a cost-free, medically supervised Camp Ronald McDonald For Good Times®, RMHCSC helps children with cancer and their siblings rediscover childhood and develop the self-esteem and self-efficacy often lost as a result of the disease. More information about RMHCSC and its programs can be found at www.rmhcsc.org or on www.Facebook.com/RMHCSoCal.

