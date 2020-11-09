Cultivate Expanding to EMEA with New Alliance with PwC UK.

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today digital leadership platform Cultivate announced it has expanded into the EMEA market with a strategic alliance with PwC UK. This alliance makes Cultivate’s digital leadership platform available to PwC UK customers interested in employee engagement and empowerment. The platform’s in-the-moment feedback, insights and tools to strengthen workplace relationships will complement the work PwC is already doing with global enterprises to transform workplace culture during this time of a rapidly changing employee experience.

"With the current state of disruption across the world, our clients are focused on workforce strategy and culture more than ever,” said Will Barkway, Partner at PwC UK. “The Cultivate platform is an innovative solution that can help organizations drive leadership and team effectiveness as they respond to the changing needs of their people and ways of working in a rapidly digitized workplace.”

Cultivate’s digital leadership platform leverages artificial intelligence (AI) to provide in-the-moment feedback to enterprise employees who opt into the system. By leveraging digital behaviors like email and chat messages, the Cultivate platform provides insights and coaching based on real-world interactions to empower people leaders and employees to be more effective and engaged in the digital workplace. The platform also provides tools to help organizations adjust to rapidly changing environments.

By combining Cultivate’s data-driven insights and user-centric solution with PwC’s expertise on organizational change and digital transformation, enterprises now have a wholistic strategy to build an effective employee experience in the new normal.

“We’re thrilled that organizations in EMEA will now have access to the Cultivate platform through our alliance with PwC UK,” said Joseph Freed, Co-Founder and CEO at Cultivate. “As the workplace continues to evolve quickly, organizations need tools that help employees understand how their digital behaviors impact those around them. This type of insight is what drives empowerment for leaders and their teams.”

The Cultivate platform will be available in the UK through PwC UK immediately.

About PwC

At PwC, our purpose is to build trust in society and solve important problems. We’re a network of firms in 157 countries with more than 276,000 people who are committed to delivering quality in assurance, advisory and tax services. Find out more and tell us what matters to you by visiting us at www.pwc.com.

About Cultivate

Cultivate is a digital leadership platform that leverages artificial intelligence (AI) to provide in-the-moment feedback and tools to enterprise leaders. Beyond helping managers become more self-aware, the platform enables employees to be more effective, engaged and balanced. Cultivate is based in San Francisco. Visit https://cultivate.com/, find us on Twitter at @CultivateAI or on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/trycultivate/.